Samsung names head of content acquisition for FAST service – Digital TV Europe

Samsung Electronics has appointed former RTL CBS and Hooq exec Jennifer Batty as head of content acquisition for its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, Samsung TV Plus.

Jennifer Batty

Batty, who will focus on the content acquisition strategy for Samsung TV Plus within the European region, has over 20 years of experience in media, having previously held senior roles at the RTL Group and CBS Studios International JV, which developed channels for the Asian market, and Hooq, the streaming joint venture between Singtel, Sony and Warner Bros that shut down in 2020.

Launched across Europe in 2019, Samsung TV Plus now has more than 1,000 channels in Europe across news, entertainment, sports and movies. It offers a free next generation of TV experience to help brands engage with hard-to-reach streaming audiences via a CTV platform.

The new role is the latest development in Samsung TV Plus’ European content acquisition strategy and will support its continued growth within its 16 European markets, the company said.

Batty will lead the brand’s engagement with content providers across Europe and support the development of emerging markets. She will also focus on sourcing FAST channels to support the expansion of FAST and VOD content from Europe into other relevant Samsung TV Plus markets globally.

Samsung believes there is strong growth potential for the service in Europe, citing research carried out its media and advertising division that found 69% of UK consumers believe it is acceptable to watch ads on their TVs in return for free content.

“Looking at the FAST and AVOD services market, it’s clear we are facing an exciting future of growth and progression, specifically within Europe as the emerging demand for FAST continues to develop. Audiences want to tap into the very best content their TV has to offer, without always leaning on additional subscriptions or one-off charges,” said Batty.

“Samsung has unique access to TV audiences thanks to its position in its 16th consecutive year as the number one TV manufacturer. As it constantly looks to improve the experience for viewers, Samsung has been a first-mover in the FAST space, acting quickly to ensure global innovations are offered to European audiences. I look forward to supporting the team with all ongoing efforts to bolster Samsung TV Plus’ position and deliver the best FAST experience for its viewers.”

