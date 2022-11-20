OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is now eligible for OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) Open Beta – BGR India

News
OnePlus has opened the Open Beta registrations for the OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This comes weeks after other mid-range OnePlus models received the beta update. Some top-end phones are already getting the stable update. Also Read – Realme GT Neo 3 gets Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update: Check details
Now that the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is eligible for the Open beta of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS, the stable may release early next year. Also Read – OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T receive the stable Android 13 update in India
The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G users in India can now apply for the Open beta program of the OxygenOS 13. Applying for the update will get you the Android 13-based update early for testing. Also Read – Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get stable Android 13 update: See what's new
To apply for the update, the device owners in India should run the following firmware version – CPH2381_11.A.13. Once you are on the aforesaid version, you are eligible to apply for the update.
Step 1: Open Settings on your OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.
Step 2: Tap on About device.
Step 3: Tap on up to date.
Step 4: Tap on the icon in the upper right corner.
Step 5: Select Beta Program.
Step 6: Tap on Beta and fill out the Beta form.
Step 7: Lastly, submit the Beta form.
Once OnePlus receives multiple beta applications, it will recruit 1,000 users from India to test the OxygenOS 13 beta update.
Do note that the application is open till November 20, so hurry up if you are interested.
The OxygenOS 13 with Android 13 OS brings an Aquamorphic design, it optimizes the UI and adds some efficiency and security & privacy features. It also has the Quantum Animation Engine 2.0 and Chat screenshot pixelation feature. The update brings Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) for enhanced security of private files.
As for gaming, the update brings HyperBoost GPA 4.0 which stabilizes the frame rate and balances the performance and power consumption.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was released earlier this year with Android 13 OS. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a 64MP triple camera system and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
News
Apps
How To
automobile
iPhone with USB-C port is coming but Lightning port isn’t going away
Apple Store Diwali offer is unexciting but it makes sense for iPhone 14 buyers
5G is coming to India. Will Jio be able to lead the market once again?
Apple's substitute for controversial notch is a playful Dynamic Island
Instagram, as we know it, is dead
Vivo TWS Neo Review
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review
Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions
OnePlus Nord First Impressions
Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now eligible for OxygenOS 13 beta
Elon Musk is reinstating some Twitter accounts
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India: Check price, features
Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Watch video For details
India’s first privately built rocket ‘Vikram-S’ launched by ISRO: Top 7 points to know about mission Prarambh
India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details
Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones
Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022
News
News
Features
News
Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!
BGR.in (Broad Guidance & Ratings) is a leading online destination for all things technology including news related to smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, latest games and apps, and the general consumer electronics markets. It is among India’s top sources of breaking mobile news, and a technology category leader among early adopters, savvy technophiles, and casual readers alike.
Copyright 2022 India Dot Com Private Limited
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is now eligible for OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) Open Beta – BGR India
News