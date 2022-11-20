Disney+ News – Page 498 – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

The new live action version of Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” has added Singer and actress Janelle Monáe to the voice cast according to Deadline. The movie is set to debut on Disney’s new streaming platform and will feature live action actors but will also feature CGI animals, similar to recent reboots like The Jungle […]

Following the announcement earlier this week by Jon Favreau, that the new Star Wars Live Action TV series is called “The Mandalorian”. The first image has been released featuring the main character in their Mandalorian armor. This series will be only available on Disney’s new streaming platform and the show is set after the fall […]

Jon Favreau has announced via Instagram that his upcoming Star Wars series, will be called “The Mandalorian”, and follow a “lone gunfighter.” It will be set between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens”. Here is the announcement: This live action series will be part of Disney’s new streaming service, which launches in 2019. Disney are […]

Following Disney’s trend of remaking its animated classic movies into live action versions, the Hollywood Reporter has learned that “Lilo & Stitch” will be the next film made. Its unclear if this new movie is going to be released first at cinemas or if it will go straight to Disney’s new streaming service as a […]

Following on from the announcement by 21st Century Fox that it will be selling or tendering its 39% stake in Sky, the The Walt Disney Company has released its announcement, which states that Disney is planing to aggressively invest in content creation for Its Direct-to-Consumer Platforms. Here are the details: The transaction, coupled with the […]

It has been revealed at San Diego Comic Con, that Disney will be releasing a new series of the beloved animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which will be returning with 12 all-new episodes on Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. This series was created by George Lucas and debuted in 2008. It features well known […]

During this weeks Disney quarterly results presentation, more details were revealed about the the Fox purchase. Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that he’s “encouraged” about the prospects for regulatory approval of the deal and that it is still on track to take about 12 to 18 months to complete. “We spent the last 6 […]

During this weeks Walt Disney Company quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed more details on its upcoming streaming service, which is due to launch in 2019. It was announced that there are TV adaptations of Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.,” the Disney Channel’s “High School Musical” franchise and an original series from Marvel. There will […]

When Disney revealed a new Streaming Service would launch in 2019, featuring the huge library of Disney content and brand new content, it wasn’t confirmed if Marvel and Star Wars would be included in the new service. But today, Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke at a Question and Answer session at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch […]

This week at CES, Snakebyte have revealed they are working on a new Disney Streaming Box, that will be released later in 2017 and is set to cost $99. The new box will allow users to watch Disney movies and TV shows, plus play some games. The device will come with some content pre-installed and […]

Disney is set to launch a new subscription streaming service in the UK in November, called DisneyLife. This new subscription service will include movies, television series, books and music directly to Disney fans. It will be priced at £9.99 a month, which is around $15. The service, DisneyLife, will make available a wide range of […]

Nat Geo WILD is showcasing some of its biggest and rarest cats to date as the network celebrates its 11th year of “Big Cat Week”. The event starts on Sunday, 30th January and this special event includes 11 in-depth programs, each exploring an entirely different big cat species, their struggles as they face extinction, as […]

