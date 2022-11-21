The Walking Dead Signs Off, Elite Delivers Fresh Drama, and GBBS Gets Festive – PRIMETIMER

Type keyword(s) to search

After 11 seasons, 12 years, and countless spinoffs, The Walking Dead comes to an end this weekend. In order to give the beloved zombie drama a proper sendoff, AMC will be hosting a live red carpet event before the finale, plus a special edition of Talking Dead breaking down the episode.

If post-apocalyptic chaos isn’t your thing, the teens of Las Encinas attempt to keep their secrets hidden in Élite Season 6, The Great British Baking Show celebrates the holidays (and concludes its tenth season) on Netflix, Elton John takes the stage for his final North American show, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 18

Élite: Complete Season 6. After another student’s death, Las Encinas enters a new school year determined to cover up its scandalous past, but conflicts continue as racism, sexism, domestic abuse and homophobia run rampant in the halls of the prestigious institution. The Spanish teen drama has already been renewed for a seventh season. Watch trailer. Streaming on Netflix

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Complete Season 5. Special guests and familiar faces stir up sweet holiday magic as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood name the best Yuletide bakers. Watch trailer. Streaming on Netflix

The Great British Baking Show: Season 10 finale. Netflix’s day of GBBS content continues with the final episode of the season, in which one contestant will be named the ultimate Star Baker. Streaming on Netflix

Best in Snow: Special presentation. Teams from around the world compete to transform giant blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, and Disney classics in this holiday special. With host Tituss Burgess. Watch trailer. Streaming on Disney+

Inside Job: Complete Part 2. Adam Scott joins the animated comedy as Ron Staedtler, the Chief Mind Erasing expert for the Illuminati. But despite working for Cognito’s main rival, Ron might just become Reagan’s (Lizzy Caplan) most unlikely ally now that her father Rand (Christian Slater) has taken over the world. Watch trailer. Streaming on Netflix

Central Park: Season 3 finale. Owen’s (Leslie Odom Jr.) “I Heart the Park” campaign is in full swing with all hands on deck. Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) schemes to cement her political influence. Streaming on Apple TV+

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 19

Messi: Original documentary. Alex de la Iglesia directs this documentary about the life and career of soccer star Lionel Messi. The doc includes in-depth interviews with Lionel Messi’s coaches, childhood friends, and teammates who reveal Messi’s true essence. In Spanish. Streaming on Peacock

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special presentation. Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and more music stars are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a star-studded ceremony featuring performances from P!nk, Sheryl Crow, and Ed Sheeran. The event was filmed November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Watch trailer. 8:00 PM ET on HBO

Life in Color With David Attenborough: Special presentation. After debuting on Netflix in 2021, the nature docuseries snags a special airing on BBC America. In the first episode, Attenborough explores how animals use color in the wild for survival, attracting a mate, and even for warning off predators. Watch trailer. 8:00 PM ET on BBC America

Saturday Night Live: Encore presentation. 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT on NBC

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 20

The Walking Dead: Series finale. It all comes down to this: As the walkers carve a bloody path across the Commonwealth, Max (Margot Bingham) and Princess (Paola Lázaro) break Mercer (Michael James Shaw) out of prison. Together, Mercer and the others fight against not only Pamela (Laila Robins) and her followers, but also the army of walkers. Watch preview. 9:00 PM ET on AMC

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium: Special presentation. Nearly 50 years after Elton John’s legendary performance at Dodger Stadium, the music icon returns to grace fans with his final North American show, which will also feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile. The live special serves as a prelude to Disney’s 2023 documentary about Elton John’s final months on the road. Watch trailer. 8:00 PM ET on Disney+

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3 premiere. Picking up right where the Season 2 cliffhanger left off, the women struggle with secrets, old scars, and new flames as they continue to search for “the one.” Rosie O’Donnell reprises her role as Carrie, while Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, and Joanna Cassidy will appear as guest stars. Watch trailer. 8:00 PM ET on Showtime

SEAL Team: Season 6 finale. The CBS-turned-Paramount+ drama brings its sixth season to an end after 10 high-octane episodes. The streamer has yet to announce whether the David Boreanaz-led series will return for Season 7. Streaming on Paramount+

2022 American Music Awards: Wayne Brady hosts the 2022 AMAs, which air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. P!nk, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Wizkid, and more are set to perform. 8:00 PM ET on ABC

Magpie Murders: Season 1 finale. When Susan (Lesley Manville) discovers Alan’s (Conleth Hill) sister has a copy of the final chapter, she realizes Alan had bigger plans for his detective series than anyone had imagined. Watch preview. 9:00 PM ET on PBS

Family Guy: 400th episode. Stewie (Seth MacFarlane) finds himself in public disgrace after a popstar unleashes her fan base on him for a benign comment. Meanwhile, Peter (MacFarlane) gets lap band surgery. 9:30 PM ET on FOX

Ziwe: Season 2 fall premiere. Host Ziwe Fumudoh explores the male psyche with Michael Che and challenges the patriarchy with Julia Fox as her acclaimed variety series returns. New episodes air every Sunday through the end of the year. Watch trailer. 11:00 PM ET on Showtime

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 9 finale. After 10 months of in-depth political analysis and cultural commentary, Oliver’s Emmy-winning talk show wraps its ninth season. Oliver is known for ending each season with a bang, as he did in 2020, when he blew up the entire year. 11:00 PM ET on HBO

