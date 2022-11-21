E-Verse Launches Fantastic Football Collectible NFT Cards That Evolve As Team Advances With Chance to Win Big Cash Prize – IT News Online



Powered by ThunderCore Blockchain

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based blockchain start-up E-verse, today announced the launch of Fantastic Football, a set of collectible NFT cards from the 32 national football teams competing in Qatar this November 2022. Participants can purchase the cards at 3,000 TT ($9.90) each by choosing their favorite team to win the final and be in the running to win the major prize. This campaign is powered by ThunderCore, which stays in the top5 DAU layer1 public blockchain.

Each football card purchased will reflect the performance of the corresponding team in each round by evolving into more unique designs with different traits. The individual cards purchased will also come with a bonus mystery card which will randomly provide teams.

The winner will be randomized from the NFT cards of the team that wins the final in December 2022 through the ThunderCore gaming solutions.

Sithi Srichawla, CEO of E-Verse said “This is another step towards expanding our ecosystem to offer more gamification on NFT ownership. We are delighted to continue our partnership with ThunderCore who provide leading solutions to empower developers and new use cases for the consumers “.

Chris Wang, Founder and CEO of ThunderCore said, “ThunderCore focuses on onboarding users to Web3 through entertainment. With this football event, ThunderCore has been able to attract a large pool of developers to build related DApps. It’s our pleasure to work with E-verse again to reach out to more users. “

About E-Verse

E-verse is a Singapore-based blockchain company whose mission is to link Global blockchain projects with all potential blockchain entrepreneurs, to build up a border-less worldwide blockchain community for information sharing and mutual business development, and establish an E-Verse blockchain ecosystem for the blockchain World.

About ThunderCore

ThunderCore is a powerful layer-1 blockchain and entertainment-focused Web3 ecosystem that delivers elite performance and cost-effective scalability for thousands of burgeoning crypto projects. Its proof-of-stake (PoS) architecture, EVM compatibility, entertainment-first ethos, and deep developer support provide a battle-tested home for the next generation of crypto innovators across Web3, DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and the metaverse.

Thanks to its unique PaLa consensus mechanism, ThunderCore can handle 4,000+ TPS with sub-second confirmation times and ultra-low gas fees kept at a fraction of a cent.

