Google rolls out Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 for Pixel – 9to5Google

April 7

Abner Li

– Apr. 7th 2022 10:03 am PT

@technacity

Following the launch of the April security patch to stable Pixel users, Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 is now available.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Coming four weeks after the unexpected first beta, Android 12 QPR3 will launch to the public in June as the next quarterly Feature Drop and reflects increased testing on Google’s part. It comes as Android 13 is expected to enter the Beta Program this month.

At the onset, Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 brings the April security patch rolled out on Monday for other Pixel owners. Resolved issues include:

Google has identified the following problems in Beta 2:

Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 is available for the Pixel 4/XL, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro as the Pixel 3a/XL will get its final guaranteed update in May.

Those enrolled in the Android 12 Beta Program will be updated to QPR3 Beta 2 via an OTA. It comes in at 2.03GB on the Pixel 6 Pro and became available shortly after launch. (In theory, Beta 1 users who want to go back to stable should first sideload the April security patch before opting-out from google.com/android/beta to avoid a full device wipe.)

Besides the Android Beta Program, factory and OTA images are available below for flashing/sideloading:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates

@technacity

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Pixel Watch Stretch Band: Soft like a cozy sweater

Google Store Black Friday 2022 deals go live

Third time’s the charm: What we know about Pixel Fold

These are the best smartwatches for Android users [Nove…

source