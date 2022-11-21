Black Friday Sale! Save up to $500 on Apple MacBook Pro and more – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Are you planning to buy a new laptop but waiting for a good discount on it? Then, your wait is over! As you all know, the early Black Friday Sale is already in full swing at many e-retailers, and they are providing a great chance to grab some great money-saving deals. Surprisingly, you can even avail of whopping discounts on premium laptops such as the Apple MacBook Pro series. BestBuy is offering up to $500 on these high-end laptops. To help you nab the best deal, here we have curated a quick early Black Friday laptop deal on various Apple MacBook models, that you should not miss.

This premium high-end model of the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, equipped with Apple M1 Pro chip, comes at a price of $2499 for a 16GB Memory and 512GB SSD variant. During this sale, you can get it priced at $1999 with a flat discount of $500.

Similarly, the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro can be purchased with a $400 discount. It will cost you just $1599 instead of $1999.

The deals also include some freebies such as an Apple TV+ subscription for 3 months, free Apple Music for up to 4 months, and a free iCloud+ subscription for up to 3 months.

Just like Apple MacBook Pro variants, you can grab some interesting deals on the MacBook Air models too. On BestBuy, during the Black Friday sale, the 13.3-inch laptop with Apple M1 chip and 8GB Memory coupled with 256GB SSD can be purchased for $799 against its original price of $999. With this too, you will be able to enjoy free services of Apple TV+, iCloud+, and Apple Music.

However, you can also choose the MacBook Air powered by the latest Apple M2 chipset for $1299 instead of $1499.

