Home Latest News Black Friday Sale! Save up to $500 on Apple MacBook Pro and...

Black Friday Sale! Save up to $500 on Apple MacBook Pro and more – HT Tech

By
Julia Martin
-

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Are you planning to buy a new laptop but waiting for a good discount on it? Then, your wait is over! As you all know, the early Black Friday Sale is already in full swing at many e-retailers, and they are providing a great chance to grab some great money-saving deals. Surprisingly, you can even avail of whopping discounts on premium laptops such as the Apple MacBook Pro series. BestBuy is offering up to $500 on these high-end laptops. To help you nab the best deal, here we have curated a quick early Black Friday laptop deal on various Apple MacBook models, that you should not miss.
This premium high-end model of the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, equipped with Apple M1 Pro chip, comes at a price of $2499 for a 16GB Memory and 512GB SSD variant. During this sale, you can get it priced at $1999 with a flat discount of $500.
Similarly, the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro can be purchased with a $400 discount. It will cost you just $1599 instead of $1999.
The deals also include some freebies such as an Apple TV+ subscription for 3 months, free Apple Music for up to 4 months, and a free iCloud+ subscription for up to 3 months.
Just like Apple MacBook Pro variants, you can grab some interesting deals on the MacBook Air models too. On BestBuy, during the Black Friday sale, the 13.3-inch laptop with Apple M1 chip and 8GB Memory coupled with 256GB SSD can be purchased for $799 against its original price of $999. With this too, you will be able to enjoy free services of Apple TV+, iCloud+, and Apple Music.
However, you can also choose the MacBook Air powered by the latest Apple M2 chipset for $1299 instead of $1499.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71668956558257

source

Previous articleWhy we're always so entranced by the moon – Space.com
Julia Martin
She has been writing columns on consumer gadgets for over 2 years now. Her areas of interest include smartphones, tablets, mobile operating systems and apps. She holds an M.C.S. degree from Texas A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR