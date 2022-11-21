Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Starts in 2023, Teaser Trailer and Visual Released – Anime Trending News

The second season of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You has received a teaser trailer and visual. A 2023 release date was revealed with the promotional material.

The returning staff from Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You Season 1 includes Hiroshi Ikehata as director, Kazuha Hyoudou as character designer, Masakatsu Sasaki as character designer, and Endou as music composer. Seven Arcs is the animation production company again.

Meanwhile, the returning cast includes Akari Kitou as Tsukasa Yuzaki, Junya Enoki as Nasa Yuzaki, Yuu Serizawa as Kaname Arisugawa, Sumire Uesaka as Aya Arisugawa, and Konomi Kohara as Chitose Kaginoji.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You is based on the Shogakukan-published manga by Kenjirou Hata. The series began serialization in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2018 and has 21 tankoubon volumes as of September 2022.

Viz Media, which published the manga as Fly Me To The Moon, describes the plot as:

From the day his parents named him, Nasa Yuzaki has felt connected to outer space…whether he likes it or not. His efforts to outperform the space program veer off course when an accident introduces him to Tsukasa, a mysterious girl with strange powers. Is she an alien, a moon goddess or something else? Since she insists on marrying him, Nasa will have plenty of chances to find out!

Source: Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You website

