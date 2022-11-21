Amazon Prime Day 2022: best phone deals on Samsung, OnePlus, and Moto – The Verge

By Allison Johnson / @ allisonjo1

The best phone prices undeniably come from wireless carriers — but they also come with a lot of strings attached, like lengthy contracts and requirements to stay on expensive unlimited plans. Buying unlocked means that you aren’t tied to a particular carrier or plan, and that’s why we recommend purchasing a phone that way if you can. Unfortunately, it also means missing out on the “free” phone offer.

While Amazon isn’t giving out any free phones on Prime Day, you’ll find the next best thing: significant discounts on current models, with no contract or trade-in required. Here you’ll find the very best wireless deals on Prime Day, from accessories to flagships to 4G-only phones, with no strings in sight.

Samsung is offering 30 percent off unlocked S22-Series devices, as well as a healthy discount on its already affordable Galaxy A53 5G. They’re all among the best Android phones you can buy right now at their respective price points, and they’re backed up by fantastic support policies so they’ll keep getting software updates for many years to come.

A good all-around device for its $449 MSRP, the A53 5G delivers solid performance, an all-day battery, a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and an IP67 rating.

Samsung’s S22 has the smallest 6.1-inch screen of its lineup with the same triple-camera setup as its plus-sized sibling, promising improved low-light and portrait mode performance.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest attempt at making foldable phones more mainstream. It’s expensive, sure, but it’s also more durable than previous models and comes with a 120Hz display and support for the once-exclusive S Pen.

The Pixel 6 is the base model of Google’s last-gen flagship. It features the Google Tensor CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a rear camera with both 50 megapixels for its main wide-angle and 12 megapixels for its ultrawide.

Motorola’s new Moto G Stylus is one of our favorite budget-friendly smartphones and, unusually for this price bracket, comes with a built-in stylus. It also performs relatively well and offers a large 6.8-inch LCD display.

Microsoft’s first Android phone was its ambitious foldable Surface Duo. It features two OLED displays, and its high-end design fits in with the greater Surface family of products.

