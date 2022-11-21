Android 13: Which Samsung phones will receive the update? – NextPit International

Android 13 has been officially released on August 15. This means that many Samsung smartphones can also look forward to receiving the update to Android 13 and thus, also One UI 5. Fortunately, Samsung’s firmware guidelines are exemplary and transparent in nature. As soon as the company released the first stable update, a schedule for other models was announced as well. See when your Samsung Galaxy will be updated to Android 13.

November 2022 update: After the Android 13 stable release for the Galaxy S22, Samsung announced its update schedule for Europe. The update rollout should be similar globally, but expect changes eventually. Older flagship models started receiving the update ahead of time.

As you might know at this point, the South Korean company guarantees at least four years of major Android updates for its flagship smartphones, and up to five years of security updates for its new devices.

After Google released Android 12 in October 2021, the Palo Alto company was faster this time with version 13 by releasing it in mid-August. For Samsung, not much should change in the process compared to last year. Following Samsung’s update history, the first devices that received the new One UI 5 features were the Galaxy S22 series, which should be followed by the most recent foldable devices.

According to the timeline announced by Samsung in South Korea, each supported Galaxy S, Z, and Note phone will start to receive Android 13 by December. Some mid-range models from the Galaxy A series will even begin updating around November.

That’s it! Bear in mind that this list will be constantly updated with new devices and information concerning the operating system update schedule for Samsung smartphones.

If you own one of the above devices or are thinking about purchasing a new one, bookmark this page so that you always have a shortcut in your browser and can quickly check the status of the Samsung update for Android 13.

Did you find your smartphone to be among the eligible models to receive the new Android 13 and the new One UI 5 updates?

You missed the S10 lite that is getting it due to not being released until January 2020

1

Rubens Eishima

The list didn’t include the S10 Lite (or Note 10 Lite) because it was based on the Korean timeline (apparently the devices weren’t sold there).

We have updated the list with both models, based on the European timeline.

Thanks for the heads up.

