Zero Trust Security Market is set to grow By USD 2.87 Bn from 2021 to 2026, Witnessing the Emergence of Akamai Technologies Inc. and Alphabet Inc. as Key Market Contributors – Technavio – PR Newswire

Sep 27, 2022, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to the latest market research report titled zero trust security market by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market is expected to grow by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Illumioa Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Musarubra US LLC, Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The growing frequency of target-based cyber-attacks, the need to adhere to regulatory requirements, and the increase in regulations for data protection will offer immense growth opportunities. However, budgetary constraints among small and emerging startups in developing countries are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this zero trust security market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Zero Trust Security Market Segmentation

Zero Trust Security Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The zero trust security market report covers the following areas:

Zero Trust Security Market Key Highlights

Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment, End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The simulation and analysis software market share is expected to increase by USD 7.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%.

Application Platform Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The application platform market share is expected to increase by USD 3.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%.

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Illumioa Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp, Musarubra US LLC, Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and VMware Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

source