Kuo: Apple to Increase Prices of iPhone 14 Pro Models – MacRumors

Apple plans to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo did not reveal exact pricing for the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, in a tweet today, he estimated that the average selling price of the iPhone 14 lineup as a whole will increase by about 15% compared to the iPhone 13 lineup.

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. If there were to be a 10% price increase to the Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models remains to be seen.

(1/2)

Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro's price hikes & higher shipment proportion. https://t.co/UgiW0kom4F — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022

Increased prices could be due to inflation, the many new features expected for iPhone 14 Pro models, and other factors. It has also been predicted that iPhone 14 Pro models could start with an increased 256GB of storage, up from 128GB.

Key new features rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro models include a new pill-shaped cutout and hole replacing the notch, a faster A16 chip, an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera lens with support for 8K video recording, and an always-on display that shows the time, date, battery percentage, and iOS 16’s new Lock Screen widgets.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in September as usual.

