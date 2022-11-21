Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report – Cointelegraph

On this week’s episode of “The Market Report,” Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the Ethereum (ETH) merge and how it might impact the crypto market.

To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week.

Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ether (ETH) price from “Septembear.” Options data, macroeconomic catalysts and technical signals suggest a decline in Ether price is on the table despite the Merge. Ethereum’s native token, Ether, is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Can Ethereum prove analysts wrong and break out in price following the Merge or has the price already been factored in and we’ve already seen the price spike for the end of this year?

ETH Merge: CoinGecko co-founder shares strategy for forked tokens. Many believe that after Ethereum transitions to proof-of-stake (PoS), a faction of Ether (ETH) miners will be creating a proof-of-work (PoW) fork of the network so that they can still keep mining. An executive believes that there are ways for ETH holders to take advantage of this upcoming event. Different people are expecting to trade the Merge very differently to take advantage. Our experts highlight some of their plans. Let us know how you will be doing things in the comments sections.

Ethereum gone wrong? Here are 3 signs to keep an eye on during the Merge. The assumption that Ethereum will just transition to a fully functional proof-of-stake (PoS) network after the Merge somewhat ignores the risk and effort necessary to move an asset that has a $193 billion market capitalization and 400 decentralized applications (DApps). That is precisely why monitoring vital network conditions is essential for anyone willing to trade the event. Our very own Marcel Pechman lays down 3 things to keep an eye on during the merge.

Next up is a new segment called “Quick Crypto Tips,” which aims to give newcomers to the crypto industry quick and easy tips to get the most out of their experience. This week’s tip: Learn when to step aside.

Market expert Marcel Pechman then carefully examines the Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) markets. Are the current market conditions bullish or bearish? What is the outlook for the next few months? Pechman is here to break it down. The experts also go over some markets news to bring you up to date on the latest regarding the top two cryptocurrencies.

Lastly, we’ve got insights from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a platform for crypto traders who want to stay one step ahead of the market. The analysts use Cointelegraph Markets Pro to identify two altcoins that stood out this week: Lido DAO Token’s LDO and Firo’s FIRO.

