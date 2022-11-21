This Is How the Scorpio Moon Influences Our Actions Today – astrosofa.com

0 Shopping cart

The Moon moves through Scorpio from this evening and then gives us particularly deep, fiery and passionate feelings . In addition to activity, however, passivity in the life of feeling is also evident now, one or the other, for Scorpio is also the sign of extremes . Its strengths are mental resilience, tenacity, firmness and stubbornness. Weaknesses include mental irritability and excitability and a revolutionary sensibility , which can sometimes be questionable. Other strengths of Scorpios are fearlessness, courage and self-assurance as well as self- confidence.

And these qualities of the Moon in Scorpio also rub off on all of us today. Whatever we intend to do, the qualities of the Scorpio Moon will accompany us and influence our actions.

For those who act too brashly and for the very pugnacious and daredevil Scorpio types, however, it should be said that the full and clumsy attack is not always advantageous, because more can usually be achieved with finer methods.

And that is why Christian Morgenstern gave us the following advice a long time ago: "Man runs up against the wall, but the spirit goes through the wall."

Goldie Hawn (*1945), Björk (*1965), Voltaire (1694 – 1778), Jena Malone ( *1984), Annie (* 1977), René Magritte (1898 – 1967), Nicollette Sheridan (*1963)

Sun November 2022

Birthday: Scorpio

Chinese zodiac sign:

虎 Water Tiger

Current timezone: America/Chicago (UTC -06:00). change timezone

Moon

The Moon moves from Libra to Scorpio (11:14 AM)

waning crescent

Birthday

