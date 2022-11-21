Mozilla Firefox 107 is Now Available to Download – OMG! Ubuntu!

Security fixes, stability tweaks, and, er…
An updated version version of Mozilla Firefox is now available to download.
Firefox 107 carries a relatively small change-set but there are a few interesting things in the mix.
On the Linux side, Firefox 107 adds power profiling support for Linux systems using Intel CPUs. Firefox already supported this feature on Windows 11 and Apple Silicon. While I am able to run power profiling using the browser in Firefox 106, CPU usage is not detailed in the report — presumably seeing the graphs is what’s new.
A couple of Linux-specific bugs have been squashed, including an issue where clicking on an extension toolbar icon would result in on-screen glitches under Wayland, and an annoying sounding flub where resizing a new window would briefly revert it to its original size.
Running the Snap version of Firefox 107 on Ubuntu adds an “Ubuntu” token to the UA string. This brings the Snap’d version inline with the Firefox .deb builds when running on Ubuntu LTS systems.
On the Windows side, the browser improves performance “when Microsoft’s IME and Defender retrieve the URL of a focused document in Windows 11 version 22H2.” I’ve no real idea what that means, but if I didn’t mention it this post would be awfully small.
Alongside the release of Firefox 107 is a new ‘Extended Support Release’ (ESR) build. Firefox 102.5 ESR features the usual mix of unspecified “stability, functionality, and security fixes”.
You can download Firefox 107 for Windows, macOS and Linux from the Mozilla FTP or from the Mozilla website, but, for most of us, no download is required as the update will arrive automatically via various software update mechanisms over the coming days.
