Top 10 trending phones of week 46 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Chip 20 November 2022
It’s now four straight weeks that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ leads our trending chart, but the difference to second placed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the lowest it has been. We can’t rule out a change at the top, come week 47.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 has jumped two spots to get the final podium position, pushing the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max down to fourth in the process.
The long in the tooth iPhone XR and iPhone X are still going strong though and are now fifth and seventh.
Between them we have the Redmi Note 12 Pro, while the newly unveiled Realme 10 Pro+ is just behind in eight position.
The long time favorite Redmi Note 11 is in ninth, while clearance sales have helped bring the Galaxy S10 back into relevance and into the final position of the chart.
See you next week!
Redmi Note 12 series is almost 1 month out, when is GSMArena review? or waiting for global version?
See you in 2025 when we'll have iPhone 17 pro max ultra ThinQ but XR will still be trending
no oppo vivo and realme yet again
