This Pixel 6 deal is fantastic – Expert Reviews

The Pixel 6 may not be Google’s most recent smartphone offering – that would be the extremely impressive Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro – but it remains a superb, premium handset that’s currently available at a knock-down price. The cost on Amazon has fluctuated since the original launch last year, working out at an average of £541, but savvy shoppers can currently take one home for just £397.04. That’s a tasty saving of almost £150 and is the lowest-ever Amazon price.
That means if you’ve been patiently waiting for the perfect moment to get your hands on the Pixel 6, now’s the time to act.
There’s more reason than just the hefty saving to bag yourself a Google Pixel 6. Even at the original price of £599, it proved to be an absolute bargain, combining powerful processing capacity with top-notch cameras and a beautiful, bright display. It’s no surprise, then, that we gave it five stars in our full Google Pixel 6 review.
The Pixel 6 has a dual rear-camera setup, with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, and is capable of taking fantastic pictures in a range of lighting conditions. There’s no detectable shutter delay, plus you can make use of the remarkable Magic Eraser tool, which allows you to easily remove photobombers or other unwanted elements of a photo with the tap of a finger.
The 6.4in AMOLED display is equally impressive. With a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080, the colour performance of the Pixel 6 is truly outstanding, providing images that are exceptionally true to life
If you’re searching for a drawback, the battery life is a slight disappointment, proving somewhat underwhelming compared to its competitors. Still, that’s an issue easily ignored considering how impressively the Pixel 6 fares in every other category and not to mention the sizable saving on offer as part of Black Friday.
To learn more about Black Friday and to keep up to date on the best deals, head on over to our Black Friday Hub page, which will be frequently updated as we approach Black Friday proper on 25 November.
