Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes at the Meme forefront – Can Utility Token Oryen compete with the popular competition? – newsbtc.com

Many cryptocurrency investors are looking for a profitable and safe investment opportunity. Unfortunately, only a few projects consistently showed these attributes throughout the year, which resulted in a decline in crypto activity. Due to falling prices, investors have also been staying away from the markets. However, a new staking platform called Oryen burst onto the scene, offering a static APY of 90%.

Oryen’s token price jumped 120% after a successful phase four of its presale, much to the delight of early investors. This has made ORY, the platform’s native token, one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies despite the overall market decline.

Oryen’s ICO has set new standards in DeFi by providing a 120% return on investment (ROI) during the presale. Furthermore, the staking platform has positioned itself with the Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT) on the market to simplify staking for beginners and veterans alike.

Holders of ORY will be able to receive automated payouts of accrued yield with the OAT mechanism. In addition, the feature lets users hold their tokens within their wallets instead of requiring them to be locked up in a staking contract.

Moreover, Oryen’s smart contracts are checked and approved by SolidProof, a leading blockchain security firm.

Consequently, Business2Community has noticed Oryen and included it in their list of the best Defi tokens for 2022. Here is their much-anticipated presale schedule:



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-based meme project that plans to distribute profits to animal sanctuaries, specifically for marine wildlife. The goal is to give community members a share of the profits from the crypto initiative.

In the third stage of development, Big Eyes Coin will introduce a premium NFT club. Members of the club will have exclusive access to NFT-only events, including popularity competitions and limited-edition NFTs.

Shiba Inu is a project launched on the Ethereum network and uses the consensus mechanism, Proof-of-Work (PoW). However, the network it is built on recently switched to PoS (Proof-of-Stake). SHIB started gaining popularity during the spring 2021 market boom but took off after Elon Musk’s SNL appearance. Further, SHIB launched at the height of 2021 side tokens like LEASH and BONE to develop its metaverse, called Shibverse.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a cryptocurrency to poke fun at established coins and their ‘maxi attitude,’ like Bitcoin. Its name and logo originate from a meme of the Japanese dog breed Shiba Inu. DOGE has an unlimited supply, on purpose.

What started as a joke has become the most significant meme coin, with famous advocates like Elon Musk.

ORY is a staking platform attracting a lot of attention due to its simple way of earning passive income. Those investors that are looking to diversify their holdings into established and new projects coming at the right time, with most tokens at rock bottoms and Oryen’s presale still ongoing.

Learn More Here

Join Presale: https://presale.oryennetwork.io/register

Website: https://oryennetwork.io/

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.



NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source