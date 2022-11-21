The Most Liked Instagram Posts of Winter 2022 on @archinect – Archinect

function arc_editor(el) {
As the architectural news cycle has seemingly barreled through the first few months of the year, let’s take a quick peek back at the highlights on Archinect’s Instagram feed this past quarter.
Maybe you’re already one of @archinect‘s 87k followers or not (yet) — here’s a small collection of the most popular posts of the past three months, showcasing stand-out projects from various firm profiles on Archinect as well as from here, our news and features editorial sections.
Also, if you want to stay up-to-date on the latest architecture firms hiring right now, don’t forget to follow our dedicated @archinectjobs IG account as well.
9. Eastman Restaurant in Kyiv, Ukraine by JK Lab Architects / @jklab_architects @jannakiseleva and First Line Group; Photo: Margo Didichenko @didichenko
8. Serpentine Pavilion in London, UK by 2022 Pritzker Architecture Prize winner Diébédo Francis Kéré / @kerearchitecture; Photo: Iwan Baan @iwanbaan
7. Residence in Baja California, Mexico by Walker Warner Architects / @walkerwarnerarchitects; Interiors: Ken Fulk / @kenfulk; Landscape: Lutsko Associates / @lutskoassociates; Architects of Record/Builder: Cabo Development; Photo: Douglas Friedman @douglasfriedman
6. La Muralla Roja in Calpe, Spain by Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura / @bofillarquitectura
5. Residence in Stanford, CA by JENSEN Architects / @jensen_architects in collaboration with Johanna Grawunder / @johannagrawunder; Photo: Matthew Millman @matthewmillmanphoto
4. Samna in Kyiv, Ukraine by YOD design Lab; Photo: Andriy Bezuglov @bezuglov_ua
3. La Muralla Roja in Calpe, Spain by Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura / @bofillarquitectura
2. Wooden Pavilion #2 in Jiangsu Province, China by LIN Architecture; Photo: Songkai Liu
1. Samna in Kyiv, Ukraine by YOD design Lab; Photo: Andriy Bezuglov @bezuglov_ua
