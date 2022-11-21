Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will see a swift rise to $2,400 – FXStreet

Tony M.

Ethereum price displays reasons to believe in a price spike to $2400. Traders should still approach the smart contract blockchain cautiously and use a tight invalidation level.

Ethereum price hints that a countertrend spike will occur as the bears seem to be uninterested in suppressing the price further on the daily chart. The $2,000 level could hold as support for a short-term bullish trade.

Ethereum price also signals Smart Money's lack of interest in shorting the current $2,000 levels on the volume profile. The bears are tapering out, which could signal the need for a price spike to induce the momentum needed for traders to actively look for profitable opportunities. If market conditions persist, the bulls will eventually produce a large bullish engulfing candle to induce the next rally.



ETH/USDT 1-Day Chart

nvalidation of the bullish trend lies at $1,800. If the bears can close below this level, the ETH price could fall as low as $1,500, resulting in a 20% decrease from the current Ethereum price.



Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.

Bitcoin price experienced a sell-off over the weekend as the hackers who stole roughly $600 million from the now-defunct FTX exchange decided to offload their holdings.

Binance Coin (BNB) price action took another leg lower after, from a purely technical point of view, receiving a firm rejection on its topside while trying to recoup the losses from last week.

Ripple (XRP) price is seeing bulls sticking to their guns after adventurous bulls came in and bought the dip near the low of the current low of November last week.

BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.

