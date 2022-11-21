75 Baddie Instagram Captions — Clever Captions With Attitude For Your Selfies – YourTango

Quotes
By Nia Tipton — Updated on Jun 30, 2022
Finding the right Instagram caption for your pictures can be a bit hard sometimes, especially when you’ve spent hours scrolling through the million and one selfies you just took trying to find the one.
Baddie captions are sometimes the best part of uploading a selfie to Instagram, but it can be hard to find the right one that flaunts your sassy attitude.
1. “I’m fly as a bird.”
2. “Sweeter than honey.”
3. “Miss me yet?”
4. “Know your worth.”
5. “I got my own back.”
6. “Make them stop and stare.”
7. “Bad to the bone.”
8. “I was born to stand out.”
9. “Lit with or without you.”
10. “Legends never die.”
11. “I put the Coco in Chanel.”
12. “Always prove them wrong.”
13. “I’m the truth, so hold your lies.”
14. “After me, they broke the mold.”
15. “Life goes on, with or without you.”
16. “Confidence level: selfie with no filter.”
17. “I was born to stand out.”
18. “They told me I couldn’t, so I did.”
19. “And she would bow to no one.”
20. “I’m too good for you.”
21. “She has fire in her soul and grace in her heart.”
22. “I’m your worst nightmare.”
23. “Blame it on my cold heart.”
24. “All I care about is my family and my money.”
25. “Not everyone likes me, but not everyone matters.”
26. “I hope karma will slap your face before I do.”
27. “I’m better than the hype, I give you life.”
28. “Be a badass with a good ass.”
29. “Trouble never looked so fine.”
30. “Oh darling, go and buy a personality.”
31. “Be so bad that they can’t ignore you.”
32. “You can’t break a girl that has walked through fire and danced in storms.”
33. “They tried to bury us but they didn’t know. We were a seed.”
34. “I hope the memory of me kills you.”
35. “I ain’t never gonna let anybody think they can control me.”
36. “This is not a race but I still take the first place.”
37. “Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm.”
38. “Know your worth. Then add tax.”
39. “Not everyone likes me, but not everyone matters.”
40. “I don’t need a king to be a queen.”
41. “Mistakes are meant for learning, not repeating.”
42. “Stay consistent, you know they hate on my existence.”
43. “I don’t work for the money, I make the money work for me.”
44. “Don’t look back, you’re not going that way.”
45. “If I can’t lose, just imagine what I can do.”
46. “They told me I couldn’t, so I did.”
47. “My attitude is higher than your height.”
48. “A villain has a more painful story than a hero.”
49. “I was not made to be subtle.”
50. “Let me file that under “I don’t care.’”
51. “And she would bow to no one.”
52. “Drinking every night because we drink to my accomplishments.” [Headlines by Drake]
53. “You could be the king but watch the queen conquer.” [Monster by Kanye West, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj]
54. “It’s a moment when I show up, got ’em sayin’, ‘Wow.’” [Wow. by Post Malone]
55. “Darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream.” [Blank Space by Taylor Swift]
56. “Knock me down 9 times but I get up 10.” [Get Up 10 by Cardi B]
57. “Does it make you nervous, I’m not afraid to say what I want?” [Runnin’ by Kehlani]
58. “I’m one in a billion, baby, don’t you agree?” [Ring by Selena Gomez]
59. “On a scale of one to ten, I’m at 100.” [The Way by Ariana Grande]
60. “I’m the bad guy, duh.” [Bad Guy by Billie Eilish]
61. “Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage?” [Needed Me by Rihanna]
62. “For the day I die, I’mma touch the sky.” [Touch The Sky by Kanye West]
63. “Why be a king when you can be a God?” [Rap King by Eminem]
64. “In my dreams, you’d say you want me.” [Dreams by Dua Lipa]
65. “I don’t celebrate Christmas, Christmas celebrates me.”
66. “This Christmas, You wish me, I will wish you, and if you don’t wish me, just go to hell.”
67. “Be so much bad that even Santa can’t ignore you.”
68. “Hopefully, our old Xmas memories are killing you these days.”
69. “Don’t put your self-respect and yourself on fire in order to warm others this Christmas.”
70. “I don’t need anyone’s suggestion for the celebration of Xmas, I’m my own boss.”
71. “This Christmas when everyone will be good, I’m going to be worse.”
72. “I promise this Christmas to be real if people don’t like me, that’s their problem, not mine.”
73. “If no one will gift me a present this year, I really don’t care as I can buy it for myself.”
74. “Every Christmas, Santa will gift you what you can handle, seemingly he thinks I am a badass.”
75. “Christmas is a lovely day; don’t allow any bullshit to destroy that for you.”
Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.
