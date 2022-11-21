The best Amazon Prime Day Deals on smartphones in the US – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Peter 13 July 2022
Amazon Prime Day is here and you still have until the end of the day to scoop up some discounts. We looked through what’s on offer and picked out some of the best smartphone deals (with the occasional accessory sneaking in).
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is down to $840 for an 8/128GB unit and this is without any trade-ins (unlike the typical Samsung.com discounts). It comes bundled with an S Pen – the Ultra has the best cameras in the S22 family, but is also a successor to the Note series. The Galaxy S22+ doesn’t get a stylus or the 108MP 1/1.33″ main camera or the 10x periscope, but it is cheaper at $700 (8/128GB). There is also the relatively compact Galaxy S22 for $600 (8/128GB). The Galaxy S21 FE is using older hardware (Snapdragon 888, plus less capable cameras), but it is cheaper at $490 for a 6/128GB unit.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G • Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G • Galaxy S22 5G • Galaxy S21 FE 5G
But before you go spending $700 on an S22+, how about a Galaxy Z Flip3 for that same $700 (8/128GB). The SD 888 chip may be old, but foldable phones are the future, probably. There is the larger Galaxy Z Fold3 as well, it can be yours for $1,090 (12/256GB). Keep in mind that the Z Flip4 and Fold4 are just around the corner (coming next month).
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
The Galaxy A53 5G is down to $325 (6/128GB) if you’re looking for a 5G Galaxy phone on the cheap. While we’re talking about Samsung, you can pick up a Galaxy Watch4 – 40mm for $175 and 44mm for $200. This is for the Bluetooth models, the LTE ones are around $30 more. The Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm is $260, the 46mm model is $283. The LTE versions are $40 or so more.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Motorola already has some great value-for-money phones, but the discounts make the deals all the more sweeter. The Motorola Edge (2021), for example, is $400 for an 8/256GB phone with a 144Hz LCD, Snapdragon 778G and a 108MP camera. You can have even more power – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – with the Motorola Edge+ (2022), which also switches its 144Hz display to OLED and the main camera to a 50MP 1/1.55″ sensor and upgrades the ultra wide to 50MP as well. The version with a whopping 512GB storage is down to $720.
Want a stylus? The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) has a 6.8″ 120Hz IPS LCD to write on and a Snapdragon 695 and it can be yours for $330 (this one also packs 512GB of storage). If you can make do without 5G, the Moto G Stylus (2022) (6/128GB) is down to $200, but you only get 128GB storage and less processing power.
Motorola Edge (2021) • Motorola Edge 30 Pro • Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) • Moto G Stylus (2022)
Since partnerships with camera companies are fashionable, how about the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has a Hasselblad badge on its back? This Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone costs $800 (8/128GB) and offers a 48MP main (1/1.43″), 50MP 150° ultra wide and 8MP 3.3x tele cameras. The older OnePlus 9 Pro has an ultra wide with only 123° FoV, but the other modules are the same (including the Hasselblad branding). Combined with the older SD 888 chipset, its price falls to $700 for a 12/256GB model.
Smaller budgets are accommodated by the OnePlus 9 at $500 (8/128GB), which lacks the telephoto camera of the Pro and the QHD+ display, but that saves a few bucks. The cheapest 5G phone from the company is the OnePlus Nord N200, which goes for $180 for a 4/64GB unit. You can also have a look at the OnePlus Buds Pro at $90 and OnePlus Buds Z2 at $60 (we have reviewed them both).
OnePlus 10 Pro • OnePlus 9 Pro • OnePlus 9 • OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Google stopped relying on Qualcomm and designed its own chipset with Samsung’s help. The Pixel 6 (128GB) can be yours for $492, which includes a free protective case. The Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) is $682, also with a free case. Both are guaranteed OS updates until October 2024 and security patches until at least October 2026.
Google Pixel 6 • Google Pixel 6 Pro
Prime Day is a global event, we have already covered deals in the UK and Germany.
