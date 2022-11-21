Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Fall, Polygon (MATIC) Was The Top Gainer – Outlook India

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 1.21 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.54 per cent. Dogecoin (DOGE) was most trending, but Polygon (MATIC) was the top gainer today with 7.84 per cent gains.

India is at a crossroads in terms of energy consumption and renewable forms of energy. India’s priorities should be climate change adaptation measures, not mitigation.

Sanjay Nirupam reminisces about the week he was part of Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious yatra, while giving us blow-by-blow account of the journey he took on foot with hundreds of party members and supporters

Though the new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is a veteran organisation man, whether the Gandhis will give him a carte blanche or not is a moot question

It takes more than making a rape survivor’s mother, an anganwadi worker, a Muslim women’s rights activist and a Dalit beauty pageant winner party candidates to make a strong statement vis a vis women representation, writes Rakhi Bose

A non-Gandhi as its chief has already induced a new sense of collective functioning in the Congress and for the first time in two decades, candidates’ names are being finalised without Sonia Gandhi being the last court of appeal

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 10:07 am

Cryptocurrency prices were in red with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) trading with losses. Other altcoins like Solana (SOL) were down while Polygon (MATIC) was the top gainer among cryptos today. Dogecoin remained the most trending crypto despite losing in value.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.46 per cent to $1.04 trillion and its trading volume was down by 0.47 per cent to $70.04 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Polygon (MATIC); it was up 7.84 per cent at $1.24. The top loser was Solana (SOL), which was trading at $0.119 with a loss of 10.23 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.21 per cent to $20,993.36.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,860.64, while its volume was up by 4.7 per cent at $37,600,687,071.

BTC’s trade was highly volatile on November 6 and its price frequently fluctuated. On top of it the trading volume of BTC was up but its price was in the negative territory.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.54 per cent to $1,592.59 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

Right up until 10.50 pm on November 6, ETH was trading with gains. But after 10,50 pm, ETH experienced a bout of selling pressure which resulted in its price trading with losses and by 5.40 am on November 7, ETH’s price was at its day’s lowest point.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,569.56. ETH’s trading volume was up by 18.33 per cent at $12,485,618,900.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 8.05 per cent at $32.98 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 2.95 per cent at $0.4751 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 7.9 per cent at $1,016,238,419.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.42 per cent to $0.4087. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.96 per cent to $499,457,341.

Binance (BNB) was down by 2.17 per cent to $340.32. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.22 per cent at $1,308,476,278.

Dogecoin fell 4.55 per cent at $0.1177. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.95 per cent at $1,341,486,796.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.61 per cent to $0.00001206.

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.69 per cent to $8,126.58. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 30.56 per cent at $25,041,706.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 4.02 per cent at $18.58 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 36.24 per cent at $240,529,555.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 6.86 per cent at $87.22 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.97 per cent at $166,457,040.

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2022 Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd

source