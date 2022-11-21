A List Of The Movies And Shows US Netflix Viewers On Basic With Ads Miss Out On – The Drum

November 21, 2022 | 4 min read

Netflix originals Queer Eye, Drive to Survive and Narcos are among the titles currently not available on Netflix US Basic with Ads tier.

Netflix rolled out its ad-funded platform Basic with Ads this month with a disclaimer to subscribers to its ad option would have access to 5-10% less content.

Licensing restrictions have prevented Netflix from making its entire library available to Basic with Ads subscribers. The streamer said it is “working on” existing deals to add more content. The restrictions also prohibit users from being able to download Netflix titles.

According to the streaming guide JustWatch, Netflix currently has 1,263 movies and 91 TV shows missing on the Basic with Ads US option. Among them are a number of key Netflix originals like Queer Eye, House of Cards, Drive to Survive.

The list of available titles changes frequently with Netflix adding and removing titles as deals get negotiated.

Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes and other Netflix creators including a showrunner for Inventing Anna and the team behind The Haunting of Hill House have hit back at Netflix for adding midroll ads to their shows.

Here are just some of the TV shows not available right now

The Sinner

The Good Place

Death on the Staircase

The Last Kingdom

New Girl

After Life

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Trailer Park Boys

House of Cards

Narcos

Good Girls

Dirty John

Hollywood

Our Planet

A Model Family

Queer Eye

Innocent

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

The Adventures of Puss in Boots

Here are some of the films not availble

The Bad Guys

Where the Crawdads Sing

Sing 2

Father Stu

The Munsters

The Mist

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Last Seen Alive

Road House

Oblivion

Skyfall

Notting Hill

Casino Royale

Umma

Phantom Thread

Raw

Deliverance

A Knight’s Tale

8 Mile

Les Misérables

