A List Of The Movies And Shows US Netflix Viewers On Basic With Ads Miss Out On – The Drum

Netflix originals Queer Eye, Drive to Survive and Narcos are among the titles currently not available on Netflix US Basic with Ads tier.
Netflix rolled out its ad-funded platform Basic with Ads this month with a disclaimer to subscribers to its ad option would have access to 5-10% less content.
Licensing restrictions have prevented Netflix from making its entire library available to Basic with Ads subscribers. The streamer said it is “working on” existing deals to add more content. The restrictions also prohibit users from being able to download Netflix titles.
According to the streaming guide JustWatch, Netflix currently has 1,263 movies and 91 TV shows missing on the Basic with Ads US option. Among them are a number of key Netflix originals like Queer Eye, House of Cards, Drive to Survive.
The list of available titles changes frequently with Netflix adding and removing titles as deals get negotiated.
Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes and other Netflix creators including a showrunner for Inventing Anna and the team behind The Haunting of Hill House have hit back at Netflix for adding midroll ads to their shows.
Here are just some of the TV shows not available right now
The Sinner
The Good Place
Death on the Staircase
The Last Kingdom
New Girl
After Life
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Trailer Park Boys
House of Cards
Narcos
Good Girls
Dirty John
Hollywood
Our Planet
A Model Family
Queer Eye
Innocent
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
The Adventures of Puss in Boots
Here are some of the films not availble
The Bad Guys
Where the Crawdads Sing
Sing 2
Father Stu
The Munsters
The Mist
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Last Seen Alive
Road House
Oblivion
Skyfall
Notting Hill
Casino Royale
Umma
Phantom Thread
Raw
Deliverance
A Knight’s Tale
8 Mile
Les Misérables
