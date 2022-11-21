Home Latest News GMC Hummer electric bike announced with all-wheel drive and $4,000 price –...

GMC Hummer electric bike announced with all-wheel drive and $4,000 price – Business Insider

By
Brandon Martin
-

GMC launched the in-your-face Hummer EV pickup truck in 2021 and is gearing up to start selling an SUV companion to it in 2023. In the meantime, a third, unlikely electric vehicle is joining the Hummer family: an e-bike. 
The GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive Ebike goes on sale in December, according to Recon Power Bikes, which GMC has tapped to build the bike. And it’s just as over-the-top as the outlandish and expensive pickup truck it’s based on. 
Much like the Hummer EV, the e-bike will come with all-wheel-drive by way of two electric motors – one driving the front wheel and one driving the rear. Sporting fat, knobby tires, the e-bike is designed to thrive on off-road trails just like its much, much bigger sibling. 
There are three drive modes to choose from. Cruise activates just rear-wheel drive to maximize range and efficiency. Traction uses front-wheel drive to better navigate loose rocks and slippery surfaces, Recon Power Bikes says. Adrenaline takes advantage of both motors for maximum performance on steep terrain. 
Recon touts a top speed of over 28 mph. 
Pricing starts at $3,999, and the bike will be sold online and at GMC dealers. The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, the first electric Hummer on the market, costs $108,700. 
Car brands have long dabbled in micromobility, typically by slapping their brand names on bikes produced by other companies. 
EV startup Rivian, which sells an off-road pickup truck that competes with the Hummer, has hinted that it will get into the e-bike game.
Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe told TechCrunch in October that he is “super excited” about the e-bike space. The company also filed a trademark for e-bikes in January. 
Read next
Listen to The Refresh, Insider’s real-time news show
Listen to The Refresh, Insider’s real-time news show

source

Previous articleWindows 7 Users Might Get a Free Upgrade to Windows 11 – Tom's Hardware
Brandon Martin
https://www.inferse.com
An Open Source activist, who pursues his passion for tech blogging. In early years of his life, he worked as market analyst for a number of companies. Martin has been writing reviews and articles for a local magazine for last five years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR