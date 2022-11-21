Nothing Phone 1 launch date: Here is what a new leak suggests – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Nothing Phone 1 is coming soon! That is no more a secret after the official announcement by the company that its first-ever Android smartphone – known as Nothing Phone 1 – will be launched this summer. It will be powered by a Snapdragon processor which will run on the company’s own Nothing OS. However, there is no official information about the launch date of Nothing Phone 1. That looks to have changed now thanks to a new leak! Also Read: Nothing Phone (1) to be sold via Flipkart only, reveals company ahead of launch

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter name – stufflistings) confirmed that Nothing Phone 1 is in its final stages of internal testing in India. The tweet reads, “The device is going to launch very soon in the country. As for the global market, the batch production has begun in various Eurasian countries.” Not just that, he also confirmed that the Nothing Phone 1 has even been spotted on the Indian BIS certification website. That means the smartphone has completed its inclusion process on BIS. Also Read: First ever Nothing Phone 1 launch coming? Check out Carl Pei tweet

Recently, the company’s founder Carl Pei himself tweeted a set of numbers while replying to a Twitter user asking about the launch of the Nothing Phone 1 in India. The tweet reads, ‘6/9 at 4:20.’ Just that! Nothing else! Well, Pei’s tweet may indicate that Nothing Phone 1 could launch on June 9, 2022, at 4:20. But that needs to be confirmed officially by the company.

Other leaksters are working overtime to provide details about Nothing Phone 1 too. In a separate leak by Twitter user Raghvendra Singh Jadon, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. Nothing Phone will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED HDR10+ Display with a 90Hz of refresh rate, which will pack a 4500mAH battery for power. This is expected to support wireless charging too. In optics, you may see the usual combo of camera lenses that we are witnessing in most smartphones. According to the leak, it will feature a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. In front, it is expected to bring a 32MP selfie camera.

