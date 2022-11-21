Shiba Inu (SHIB) Down 0.05% Monday: What's Next? – InvestorsObserver

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the crypto has declined 4.9% to $0.000008550640435.



See Full Report InvestorsObserver is giving Shiba Inu a 38 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Shiba Inu!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Shiba Inu a moderate volatility rank of 38, placing it in the bottom 38% of cryptos on the market.

The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day. SHIB’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.

Shiba Inu price is trading near resistance. With support set at $0.00000818298051476162 and resistance at $0.00000866951925294856. This leaves Shiba Inu with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.



What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

