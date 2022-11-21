Livestream the Eclipse – Moon: NASA Science – NASA Lunar Science

On May 15-16, the Moon passed into Earth’s shadow. Enjoy the following livestreams of the spectacular phenomenon, including a special episode of NASA Science Live explaining the science of the eclipse.
Date: Sunday, May 15
Time: 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. ET
Description: Go outside with NASA and watch the total lunar eclipse! Join NASA experts to learn about this incredible natural phenomenon, look through telescope views across the world and hear about plans to return humans to the lunar surface with the Artemis program.
Enjoy the following live streams from observers around the globe.
Location: Huntsville, AL, USA
Credit: NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
Location: Rome, Italy
Credit: Gianluca Masi
Location: Los Angeles, San Diego, Tucson, New York, Sudbury, Canada, and Santiago, Chile
Credit: timeanddate
Location: Cartersville, GA, USA
Credit: JCBETA Astronomical Backyard, GA-USA
Location: Iturrieta, Alava, Basque Country, Spain
Credit: Sociedad Astronómica de Álava
Location: New York, NY, USA
Credit: Katherine Troche, Solar System Ambassador
