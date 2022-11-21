Top Crypto Strategist Warns Dogecoin and Polygon Holders, Says DOGE and MATIC Could Witness Drastic Correct… – The Daily Hodl

A crypto analyst who continues to build a following with accurate Bitcoin and altcoin calls as of late is addressing holders of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC).
Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 647,500 Twitter followers that leading meme token DOGE will likely lose nearly 90% of its value after flipping support at $0.15 into resistance.
Capo shares a chart showing that DOGE has no high timeframe support until the coin reaches his target at $0.01.
“DOGE.”
At time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.09, up nearly 10% on the day.
The crypto strategist is also watching the price action of blockchain scaling solution Polygon. According to Capo, MATIC is likely poised for a 68.75% collapse after respecting resistance at $1.24.
Capo shares a chart showing that MATIC has no high timeframe support until it plunges to $0.30.
“MATIC.”
At time of writing, MATIC is changing hands for $0.96, down over 5% in the last 24 hours.
Another coin on the trader’s radar is Huobi Token (HT), the utility asset of crypto exchange Huobi. According to Capo, HT’s chart looks bearish after breaking below its diagonal support and converting horizontal support at $10 into resistance.
“The HT chart looks ugly af.”
Looking at the analyst’s chart, he predicts that HT will nosedive to $0.88. At time of writing, HT is valued at $4.49, down nearly 15% on the day.
As for the crypto markets in general, Capo says he expects a brutal capitulation phase where altcoins lose 40% to 50% of their value on average. He also says that another leg down for Bitcoin (BTC) is imminent.
“$14,000 [BTC] sooner than you think.”
Bitcoin is swapping hands for $16,762 at time of writing.
Featured Image: Shutterstock/Almujaddidi
Cryptocurrency news and analysis, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, XRP, altcoins and blockchain technology
Categories
Bitcoin • Ethereum • Trading •
Ripple and XRP • Altcoins •
Blockchain • Regulators •
Scams • Crypto101 • HodlX •
Futuremash •
Industry Announcements
ABOUT US | EDITORIAL POLICY | PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS AND CONDITIONS | CONTACT | ADVERTISE
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
JOIN US ON TWITTER
JOIN US ON FACEBOOK
COPYRIGHT © 2017-2022 THE DAILY HODL
© 2022 The Daily Hodl
Top Crypto Strategist Warns Dogecoin and Polygon Holders, Says DOGE and MATIC Could Witness Drastic Correct… – The Daily Hodl
A crypto analyst who continues to build a following with accurate Bitcoin and altcoin calls as of late is addressing holders of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC).