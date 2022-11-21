Instagram Outage Across The World, Many Say "Accounts Suspended" – NDTV

Nearly 3,000 users were affected, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

Instagram is looking into an issue that has prevented thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing platform, with several of them complaining about their accounts being suspended.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” Instagram tweeted.

We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown

A spokesperson for Instagram did not comment on suspension of accounts. Several Instagram users have tweeted that the application asked for email id and phone number to access their suspended account.

At 11:13 ET, nearly 3,000 users were affected, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users.Shares of Meta were trading nearly 5% lower amid a wider selloff in stock markets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Track Latest News and Assembly Election 2022 Coverage Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world.

Watch Live News:

Follow Us:

………………………….. Advertisement …………………………..

source