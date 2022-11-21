12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $200 off in Monday’s best deals, official MagSafe charger $29, more – 9to5Mac

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $200 off in Monday’s best deals, official...

October 17

Rikka Altland

– Oct. 17th 2022 8:46 am PT

@rikkaaltland

Kicking off a new work week, all of today’s best deals are now going live. The most notable from the Apple front today has nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro model at $200 off and joins one of the best prices of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $29. Not to mention, the latest iPad Air 5 is starting at $519, an all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Apple is expected to reveal the new M2 iPad Pros any day now, and beforehand, Amazon is offering a rare chance to score one of the best prices to date on the existing M1-powered iPadOS experiences. Starting at $999, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is now sitting at the second-best price to date with $200 in savings attached. There’s also the very same $200 in savings applied to a wider collection of storage capacities and connectivity offerings in order to deliver near-all-time low discounts.

Even with the news of a new 2022 model coming sometime soon, Apple’s latest iPad Pro for the time being provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review.

Through the end of today, Woot is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $29. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer is delivering one of the best prices of the year at $10 off. It’s $1 under our previous mention and offering the lowest we’ve seen since way earlier in the spring.

Whether you just had an iPhone 14 series handset hit your front porch over the last few weeks or want to bring some MagSafe charging tech to an existing 12 or 13 series handset, Apple’s official charger is quite the notable buy on sale. It provides 15W charging speeds and will magnetically snap right onto the back of your device, delivering all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in.

And if the higher-end iPad Pro markdowns aren’t catching your eye, we’re now tracking new all-time lows on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 just for Prime members. Starting at $519 shipped for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, this is marking the best price to date from its usual $599 going rate. The $80 in savings are well below our previous $40 mentions, as well. The all-time lows also carry over to the elevated 256GB capacity, which is also sitting at $80 off with a discount to $669.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an anti-reflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 in our coverage.

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox 5K MagSafe Power Bank for $52. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer marks the first notable discount we’ve seen in months and is the second-best price to date. We saw it fall lower back in June, but this is one of the only discounts since and the lowest otherwise.

Sporting a 5,000mAh internal battery as you’ll likely have gathered from its name, OtterBox’s MagSafe Power Bank powers up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 and 12 series handsets with a magnetic design that sticks right to the back of your handset. Its 7.5W output is on par with what you’d expect from even the official offering, though OtterBox takes the experience one step further by allowing you to refuel the battery with another MagSafe charger on top of its dual direction USB-C charging port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

OUHENG (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band 45/44/42mm for $8. Normally fetching $13, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low at over 30% off. This beats our previous mention from earlier in the year by $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen since early 2021.

Compatible with every Apple Watch released so far, including the latest Series 8 and even the Apple Watch Ultra, this leather band elevates the look of your wearable from the sport strap that was included in the box. Comprised of genuine leather, the strap also features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s said to patina over time.

