Aliens, helicopters, monsters … All in a day's work – Press Pubs

Updated: November 21, 2022 @ 4:00 pm

In the world of haunted attractions, a normal workday might involve full stage makeup, life-size monsters and a lot of spooky props. It may also involve shipping a full-size retired military helicopter across the country by truck in time to drop it into a military set, complete with aliens. This is all in a day’s work for The Dead End Hayride and its owner, Jeremy Hastings, in Wyoming.

The helicopter is part of the newest haunted set on the 160-acre Hastings family farm that is home to The Dead End Hayride haunted attraction. Hastings said he got word about the old helicopter for sale down in Texas about this time last year. It is 53 feet long and 16.5 feet wide, so that’s when logistical planning began. “We had to hire a trucking service that specializes in oversize loads. Pilot cars in the front and the back,” said Hastings. “It took them two to three days to truck it up. Even without its propellors, it looked pretty cool coming in.”

Hastings and his crew own a crane already onsite to help with other set installments, so when the helicopter arrived last November, they were ready. “We started planning out the military base and how we were going to incorporate it into the show,” he explained. “We spent the winter and spring doing just that.” The concept started around aliens, which is an idea that Hastings and his team had wanted to expand on. So why not an idea that involved a military base that was doing tests on aliens — and the aliens escaped? “Our guests are going to go through the military base just when its alien patients are breaking loose,” said Hastings.

While the haunted military set is the newest creation this year, Hastings’ popular “prison” set was unveiled in 2021. “The guests loved it,” Hastings said, “it got fantastic reviews from customers. We had put quite a few props in the prison set last year, and will continue to add more to it as the years go on.” This year, Hastings employs over 300 seasonal monsters.

The team at The Dead End Hayride are always thinking of what the next set will be, even during the busy fall months. “When the guests arrive for the fall season, a switch flips in our brains and we move right into planning into the next year,” explained Hastings. “We don’t have a meeting or anything, it happens to all of us at the exact same time.” He said the full-time staff of eight people are busy sketching and planning projects for the next year, even as guests are going through the sets for this year.

This year, Hastings took his full-time crew on a field trip for some extra inspiration to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida. “It just puts gasoline on that fire inside our brains on coming up with new concepts,” said Hastings. “There’s parts of Halloween Horror Nights that Universal Studios just knocks it out of the park. There are things that we do a little bit better. There are benefits to learning and seeing how they entertain 30,000 to 40,000 people a night. It definitely inspires us to up our own game and to push us even harder.”

Despite fall being the busiest time of year for Hastings and his family, it’s still his favorite and continues to inspire his ideas. “I’m still absolutely in love with the season!” Hastings said. “No matter how many times I see the maple and birch trees turning yellow and red, I always appreciate fall. I can’t wait to provide a better form of entertainment every year. And I want everyone to come and enjoy fall with us.”

The Dead End Hayride is in its 13th season, and is now open on Wednesday through Sunday nights until Oct. 31. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.TheDeadEndHayride.com .

What: The Dead End Hayride

When: Wednesday through Sunday nights through Oct. 31

Where: 28186 Kettle River Blvd. N., Wyoming

Details: One of Minnesota’s most terrifying hayrides. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.TheDeadEndHayride.com .

