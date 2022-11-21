Elon Musk Faces Investors in Court Over Tweet to Take Tesla Private – Bloomberg

Amazon Backed Out of Taking a Stake in Argo. Then the Self-Driving Startup Folded.

‘Bad Spaniels’ Dog Toy Gets Supreme Court Review as Jack Daniels Claims Infringement

Zoom’s Sales Growth Slows Even as Enterprise Business Stays Steady

Tesla Rout Accelerates as China Covid Risk Returns During Twitter Chaos

Amazon Backed Out of Taking a Stake in Argo. Then the Self-Driving Startup Folded.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster Split May Be Needed, Senators Tell DOJ

Taiwan Party That Wants Stronger Ties With China Has a New Star

Elon Musk’s 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First Time

Hedge Funds Cut Risk, Betting Stock Bounce Is a Bear-Market Trap

Iger to Receive $27 Million Yearly for Return as Disney CEO

US Ties Wales 1-1 in First World Cup Match

Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Twitter Are a Toxic Combination

An Islamic Surge Deepens Malaysia’s Old Divisions

Twitter Isn’t Helping Your Career

How to Make Your Company Accessible for Disabled Employees

Tech Layoffs Send H-1B Visa Holders Scrambling for New Jobs

Sears Limps Through What Could Be Its Final Holiday Season

Colorado Club Shooting Follows Rise in Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric, Violence

US, Dominican Republic Spar Over Extra Scrutiny of Black Travelers

India’s Big Plans for Cleaner Jet Fuel Face a String of Hurdles

Amundi Downgrades ESG Funds as Industry Faces $85 Billion Hit

NY’s First Legal Weed Sellers: Housing Works, People With Prior Convictions

Anonymous Donors Put Wealth Redistribution Into Activists’ Hands

These Cities Have the Best Public Transit Systems

Coinbase Hits Record Low as Crypto Contagion Anxiety Intensifies

What Does the Fall of FTX Mean for the Future of Crypto? (Podcast)

FTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 Billion

Elon Musk



Investors who filed suit over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet stating that he was considering taking Tesla Inc. private are facing a crucial test in court.

A federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments Tuesday over whether Musk was intentionally deceitful when he unveiled the proposal to his millions of Twitter followers and said “funding secured.”

source