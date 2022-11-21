Elon Musk Faces Investors in Court Over Tweet to Take Tesla Private – Bloomberg

Amazon Backed Out of Taking a Stake in Argo. Then the Self-Driving Startup Folded.
Elon Musk
Joel Rosenblatt
Investors who filed suit over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet stating that he was considering taking Tesla Inc. private are facing a crucial test in court.
A federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments Tuesday over whether Musk was intentionally deceitful when he unveiled the proposal to his millions of Twitter followers and said “funding secured.”
