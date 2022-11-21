Weekly Waves: EURUSD, Bitcoin and Gold – FXStreet

Chris Svorcik

Elite CurrenSea Follow Following

Our weekly Elliott Wave analysis reviews the EUR/USD weekly chart, the US30 weekly chart, and the Bitcoin weekly chart.

The EUR/USD is showing a bearish pinbar on the weekly chart, which is a major bearish reversal candlestick pattern:



Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has respected most of the Fibonacci retracement levels. Recently price action has broken below the 78.6% Fibonacci:



US30 made a strong bullish bounce at the 61.8% Fibonacci support:



Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.

AUD/USD is defending mild gains above 0.6600, as markets remain wary amid surging covid cases in China. The latest retreat in the US Dollar is cushioning the downside in the pair. Investors await RBA Governor Lowe's speech for fresh trading impetus.

EUR/USD struggles to extend the three-day downtrend while making rounds to the lowest levels in a week, around 1.0250, during early Tuesday. Clear downside break of 50-SMA, one-week-old ascending trend line favors bears.

Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed a decent buying interest after dropping to near $1,732.60 in the late New York session. The precious metal has extended its recovery and is aiming to cross the immediate hurdle of $1,740.00 decisively.

FTX exchange triggered one of the biggest crashes this year, and the crypto market continues to bear its aftershocks weeks later. The impact, which slightly affected Genesis Global Capital, is now facing a much bigger threat unless resolved soon.

As we start a new week in the UK, the focus is on the renewed Brexit debate, which has resurfaced after some assumed it was put to bed at the end of 2020. The oil price collapsed at one stage on Monday, and Brent crude fell more than 5% to $82.99.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source