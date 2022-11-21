Solar windows cut emissions, energy use by 40% in glass skyscrapers – pv magazine International

The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has modeled the benefits of PV in highly glazed skyscrapers.

Image: Jplenio, Pixabay

From pv magazine USA

Tall, windowed skyscrapers loom over many major metropolitan areas. These highly glazed buildings are not particularly efficient, but newly published research in One Earth shows that PV windows can help considerably.

“There are preconceived notions of what an energy-efficient building looks like, and it usually is not highly glazed, and it probably isn’t very tall,” said Lance Wheeler, a scientist at NREL. “We found that there are other ways to build high-efficiency buildings.”

Wheeler developed PVWindow, a new type of open-source software on GitHub, to model the impact of the technology. In a report, he and his colleagues describe the building design rules that could lead to “net-zero” or even “net-positive” energy consumption.

Skyscrapers often have a high ratio of window to wall. For example, the 1915 Equitable Building in New York, has a window-to-wall ratio of 25%. This compares to the Bank of America Tower of 2016, which has a of 71% window-to-wall ratio.

The researchers modeled a window-to-wall ratio of 95% to demonstrate the impact glazing has on building energy performance. They also found that triple-paned windows are highly effective in reducing energy use.

“Picture a skyline in, like, New York City where there are these high-rise buildings that are entirely glass,” said Wheeler. “They’re fully glazed. The Freedom Tower has millions of square feet of glass. It could be a power plant in itself.”

In January, building-integrated PV specialist Ubiquitous Energy announced the closing of a $30 million Series B funding round.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

More articles from Ryan Kennedy

Please be mindful of our community standards.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.

Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.

You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.

Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.

Legal Notice Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy © pv magazine 2022

This website uses cookies to anonymously count visitor numbers. View our privacy policy. ×

The cookie settings on this website are set to “allow cookies” to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click “Accept” below then you are consenting to this.

Close

source