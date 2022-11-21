NFTs Trending on Reddit Going Cheap – Should You Invest? – Inside Bitcoins

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Over the last year, NFTs have gained popularity, and some popular NFT initiatives have attempted to bridge the gap between web3 and web 2 area. Fashion, music, art, sports and comics are some industries where NFTs have made inroads and provide various services to holders.

The instant success of NFT projects has prompted others to enter this field, but lately, the market has been going through a massive crash, with top NFTs at an all-time low. This has led some to believe that this is the end of the Crypto and NFT world, while some believe a price spike is just around the corner, and they are ready to take the risk, which can maybe turn their life around in the coming months when the NFT market booms.

However, before investing time and money in NFTs, it’s critical to figure out which initiatives to fund. Reddit is one such platform which promotes a lot of discussions and has huge communities dedicated all to NFT.

Here are some listed top trending NFTs on Reddit which are cheap and have high chances of taking a leap in the coming months. If you are looking to invest, these might help you make a better choice.

Visit eToro to Buy Ethereum for NFTs

Goblin Town often goes by the name goblintown.wtf is a 10,000-robust collection of generative NFTs. The project’s Twitter account was only created recently, and the collection’s creators had initially spiked a lot of attention by making a point of remaining anonymous. However, this hasn’t stopped the internet from being blown away by a brand-new project’s ability to create something from almost nothing.

Goblin Town’s way of distinguishing itself from the often-snobbish projects that trade on their own exclusivity appears to be upending expectations about “blue chip” NFTs. Goblin Town is, in some ways, the anti-NFT project. It’s web3’s punk rock, and its rapid success is a testament to its uniqueness. If the trend continues, expect a swarm of imitative enterprises that pretend to be uninterested.



The Goblintown town team very recently doxxed themselves by uploading a video on Twitter. Goblintown’s creators, Truth Labs, describe themselves as a “collection of innovators working in the web3 environment.” Truth Labs team are committed to sharing remarkable blockchain mischief, experimenting creatively, producing rich, engaging worlds and experiences, and offering a forum for fresh voices and views in this arena.

The team announced that the remaining 1,000 Goblins would be reserved for participants of the IlluminatiNFT and the 187 projects. Members of the IlluminatiDAO, as well as a few individuals who assisted in the project’s inception, are qualified to mint Goblins.

The NFTs, as we write, have a trading volume of over 37.8K ETH, which is approximately 7.76 million on OpenSea with a floor price of 3.1 ETH. The NFT ranks #11 according to the Dappradar collectables ranking.

According to Reddit communities, Goblintown is an attractive, top-ranked and cheap amongst the top NFTs to invest in according to the long-term goals.

Buy Ethereum for Goblin Town NFTs

Another one trending among Reddit users is Axie Infinity. It was a huge benefit to people throughout the pandemic and has given huge returns and proved to be a reliable source of extra income. Axie Infinity is known for its not such a high price and decent return rates.

Not to mention, it’s a fun way to take some time off. Axie Infinity is a mobile game that allows you to have fun and earn money at the same time. If you’re a Pokemon enthusiast, you might enjoy this due to the fact that it entails purchasing virtual pets known as Axies and pitting them against other Axies. You can combat either AI-owned or player-owned ones.



You will almost certainly earn cryptocurrencies called Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) and Smooth Love Potions, no matter what you do. As a reward, you may receive in-game stuff. You can sell the things and virtual pets on the Axie Marketplace because they are non-fungible tokens. For transactions, the platform employs Ethereum currency, also known as Ether (ETH).

The lowest Axie was worth $13.59 or 0.01259 ETH at the time of writing. With the rankings Axie hold among NFT Marketplaces, it is an attractive price to invest in.

More importantly, there is a chance you will be able to sell NFTs from Axie Infinity. It has a sizable player base, with individuals wanting to buy your axes and stuff.

Buy Ethereum for Axie Infinity NFTs

Lucky Block’s NFT is the third on our list of NFTs on sale in the cheap, affordable and trending NFT to invest in. Lucky Block aims to provide openness and fairness to the 230 billion USD online gaming industry. LBLOCK, employed in ticketing and earning rewards, powers the game protocol.

Additional features have been added to the Lucky Block protocol, and the platform’s first NFT collection, Platinum Rollers Club NFT, was released a month after its introduction. Users can buy one of the 10,000 one-of-a-kind collectables for 3.3 Binance Coin (BNB), or 681.45 USD.

Owning one of the Platinum Rollers Club NFTs comes with many perks. Lucky Block has kickstarted its multiple daily draws for its LBLOCK and NFT holders to participate. Users can join if they hold 500 USD worth of LBLOCK tokens.



A user holding 500 USD worth of LBLOCK will get a free ticket to participate in the draw and stand a chance to win 1 million USD in jackpot winnings. To encourage more users to buy Lucky Block, the protocol announced that users who will buy 5 USD worth of LBLOCK tokens as these would help the ticket-bearer also participate in the draw. Lucky Block also has a secondary giveaway for holders of the Platinum Rollers Clubs NFTs. Users need only 1 NFT to participate in the 1 million USD NFT giveaway.

Meanwhile, LBLOCK token holders can easily earn passive income from their investments. All jackpot prizes are subject to a 30 per cent tax, with 10 per cent of the proceeds going to LBLOCK holders. LBLOCK sales are also taxed at a rate of 12 per cent, with 6 per cent going to all LBLOCK token holders. As a result, Lucky Block is one of the greatest cryptos to invest in for long-term gain under 1 USD.

LBLOCK is now trading at 0.001 USD, down by 3.38 per cent, according to CoinMarketCap. LBLOCK is predicted to attain new record highs whenever the market turns.

Overall, this project’s future looks exceedingly bright, with Lucky Block NFTs already making waves in the digital asset sector. With plans for metaverse integration, crypto education platforms, and large charity events on the horizon, now could be the ideal time to consider adding LBLOCK to your portfolio.

Buy Lucky Block NFTs Now

Decentraland (MANA) provides users with a one-of-a-kind idea and a completely virtual universe to own, trade, and operate. Decentraland is built on a cutting-edge blockchain architecture that will use virtual reality (VR) and open-source technology to enable its applications.

Users can buy and sell different NFTs on the marketplace that can be used in the Decentraland ecosystem. It is a completely decentralized initiative in which the community can vote on policy changes, auctions, and all other aspects of the platform.



Decentraland allows users to buy and sell digital real estate while also exploring, socializing, and playing games. Decentraland calls itself the world’s largest alternate reality economy on the blockchain and is being built by a growing community of virtual world residents. You can buy and sell land assets with MANA, Decentraland’s native currency.

LAND, a non-fungible digital asset (ERC-721) organized into 16m x 16m blocks, is Decentraland’s navigable virtual space. Users can now interact with interactive apps, make in-world payments, and have peer-to-peer talks on the platform.

In the last seven days, Decentraland NFTs have been sold more than 130 times. Decentraland’s overall sales volume is approximately 829.61k USD. One Decentraland NFT costs an average of 6.4k USD. Decentraland has 7,349 owners, with a total supply of 97,581 tokens.

As we write, the current stats according to Open sea of Decentraland stand at a floor price of 2.79 ETH with a total volume of 237.5K. The NFT has 7.4K owners and 97.6K items in circulation.

Buy Ethereum for Decentraland NFTs Now

Azuki has created a metaverse community-run brand where an NFT represents your unique identity. Azuki also offers membership to The Garden, a gathering space for art, culture, and community. Their future milestones include exclusive anime-themed NFTs with Streetwear collabs, new NFT releases, live events, and many more. This one-of-a-kind initiative inspires Azuki to create a “new genre of media that the world has yet to discover.”



Azuki has been up against the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Clone X since its inception in January. The latest NFT debate is threatening digital collectables, whose values are plummeting.

On OpenSea, the price of an Azuki has varied a lot, with the floor price dropping from 21 ETH to 9 ETH last week to 27.5 ETH at the time of writing. On the other hand, volumes and transactions have jumped by 998 per cent in the last week as experienced traders attempted to profit from the rapid price changes.

The current price of Azuki is ETH 27.5, which is approximately 30,246.70 USD. According to OpenSea, Azuki is under a sale period till 26 June 2022, 9:12 am GMT+5:30. The floor price is 9.65 ETH, and the total volume at 249.2K. Total items are at 10.0K with 5.2K owners.

Buy Ethereum for Azuki NFTs Now

NFTs recorded huge gains in the year 2021, but as the global crypto market continues to fall, in the NFT area, a similar pattern is being observed with sales continuing to decline. But we need to keep in mind that NFT and cryptocurrency may be at a low but investing now is what will turn tables for the mindful investors.

As a result, if the market as a whole turns optimistic and takes a U-turn from the current market situation, NFTs may be able to reclaim earlier highs.

To pocket profits when the market takes a spike, one needs to prepare now and keep an eye on the market trends.

Follow these steps to buy cheap and profitable NFT today and earn huge returns in the long term:



Many investors choose eToro to Buy Ethereum for NFTs

We hope you found the list helpful. Overall, we think Lucky Block NFT might be a good choice, according to the trending Reddit discussions. It is affordable, and high-end profits are expected from it in due course of time.

Visit FCA Regulated eToro to Buy Ethereum

Lucky Block – Our Recommended Crypto of 2022

Our Rating

