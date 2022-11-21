BestBuy early Black Friday Sale slashes iPhone 14 Pro price by up to $1000! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Many retailers have flooded the market with some of the biggest discounts of the year well ahead of the Black Friday Sale. Some big e-retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and BestBuy have already kicked off their best Black Friday deals. Among a bunch of deals across the platforms, there is an amazing offer on Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 Pro. This year’s iPhone 14 Pro models pack the latest A16 Bionic Chipset, triple camera sensor headlined by a large 48MP primary lens, new modes for steady video recording, and the Dynamic Island.

This deal comes as part of the early Black Friday Sale from BestBuy, which will let you get a whopping up to $1000 off. Wondering how to claim this offer? Check out the iPhone 14 Pro Black Friday deal here.

This discount may sound huge, but to avail of this massive offer on the iPhone 14 Pro, you will need to obey one rule! What you will need to do is to trade in your old smartphone to get this discount while buying the iPhone 14 Pro. “Save up to $1000 when you trade in a similar device,” BestBuy says on its portal.

Currently, you can grab the iPhone 14 Pro at $27.77 per month for $999.99. That means after the deal, it will cost you almost free! But you need to note one more thing. You will have to get it via a qualified activation for Verizon. Worry not! We have sorted the deal for you. Know in detail how to grab the maximum discount on the iPhone 14 Pro at a reasonable price.

Go to the BestBuy website and purchase the iPhone 14 Pro with a Verizon instalment plan or at full retail price. You can choose the installment plan for just $27.77 per month for a period of 36 months.

Then, activate the phone on an unlimited plan.

Now, go to www.vzw.com/tradein, and sign in. This will give you a few instructions to submit your trade-in offer.

