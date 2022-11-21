What's Coming To Disney+ In October 2022 (US) – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus



October is going to be another bumper month of new content for Disney+ subscribers in the United States, with new episodes of “She-Hulk”, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”, and “Andor”, plus much more.

NOTE – This list isn’t complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on the US release schedule.

Here is the full rundown:

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Training kicks into high gear at EPIC, where cutting edge technology meets physical drills and mental conditioning to push campers to the brink. Evan is all in and determined to prove himself to Coach Cole while Sofi may be going in another direction. Alex wants to inject some summer fun into the mix and goes head-to-head with Cole over his program. An overwhelmed Nick begins to question his future here.



A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets. Led by an obsessed salty captain, the missions combine new evidence, archival research and all-out adventure. Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a fresh and vibrant journey into the mysterious past in one of the most stunning places on Earth.

In each episode the team embarks on an epic expedition to a remote location off the vast coast of Western Australia. The plan is to uncover long-lost shipwreck secrets in the hope of making some world-first discoveries. More than that, the journeys are also about the unique wildlife that call the waters of Western Australia home and the stunning landscapes that sprawl as far as the eye can see.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a vibrant journey into the mysterious past led by modern day ocean explorers.





From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.



Our favorite neighborhood web-slinger is used to working solo, but now Peter Parker must discover what it takes to become a truly amazing super hero: being a spider friend who works well with others. Together with his friends Miles Morales and Gwen AKA Ghost-Spider, they will team up with heroes such as Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel, to defeat evil foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.



Puppy brothers Bingo and Rolly like to be around Bob, their owner, and help him do various activities. While he is away, they travel across the neighbourhood and complete exciting missions.



Follows Navy veteran and champion pitmaster Moe Cason as he goes on an epic journey to seek out the most mouthwatering dishes cooked over an open flame, exploring the connections between American barbecue and cultures all around the world.



Zed and Addison work together to save Seabrook High’s Halloween Fall Ball when Monster Shrimpy begins terrorizing the school.



The origins of the masked vigilante are revealed as young Diego de la Vega returns home from Spain to the city of Los Angeles. Spurred by a letter from his father detailing the cruel injustices being perpetrated, Diego, with the help of his mute servant Bernardo, join the fight against Comandante Monasterio and his army of lancers. But Diego discovers even far more sinister forces are at work when he pieces together clues that may lead to a clandestine organization intent on overthrowing Los Angeles.



“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic – a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Werewolf by Night” is directed by Michael Giacchino and stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.



A music video from Ant-Farm.

Life always seems complicated for good ol’ Charlie Brown (Noah Schnapp), the boy who always tries his best against seemingly impossible odds. When the Little Red-Haired Girl moves into his neighborhood, Charlie Brown develops a crush on her. Meanwhile, his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure in a fantasy world. As a World War I flying ace, the lovable beagle pursues his nemesis, the Red Baron, while also trying to win the heart of a beautiful poodle named Fifi (Kristin Chenoweth).



A cocky, naturally-gifted snare drummer from Harlem helps his Atlanta College marching band defeat a long-time rival in a Southern battle-of-the-bands.



Marvyn’s (Stamos) latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.

It’s the annual Coach Classic, where the coaches take the ice against the kids. It’s real smash-mouth hockey, and everyone’s got an agenda. Evan’s desperate to get picked for the game. Alex is desperate for him not to, while Cole wants Jace to play to get over the glitch in his shot. Meanwhile, Maya, Sam, and Koob see a unique opportunity around this competition. Along the way, Sofi discovers there’s a lot more to Jace’s past, and an unexpected twist changes Alex’s plans at EPIC.



Amy brings her mischievous body-snatching grandma to a party. Vic and Eva scam kids out of their candy until they come across a villain even bigger than themselves.



Cricket Green is a mischievous but optimistic country boy who moves to the big city along with his family.



The story follows Sofia, an average girl, whose life suddenly changes when her mother marries a king. It depicts how she adjusts to the extraordinary life and makes everyone around her feel special.



Violet Rodriguez, an everyday Mexican American teen, is chosen by a magical luchador mask which transforms her into Ultra Violet, a superhero fighting crime alongside her luchador uncle, Cruz, also known as Black Scorpion. Although Cruz takes Violet under his wing to teach her the responsibilities of her special powers, she doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with him when it comes to his methods for capturing crooks. In the meantime, she must keep her superhero identity secret from her family, as well as her friends and schoolmates.



Disney characters sing along to songs.



A baker and his wife wish to have a child but cannot do so due to a curse cast by a witch. To lift the curse, the couple has to obtain four objects that she desperately needs.



Five young mutants who have suffered traumatic experiences are admitted into a secret facility. Soon after, they begin experiencing visions of their past and doubt the safety of the facility.



It’s Draft Day, when coaches select their teams for tournament play. Alex has thrown down a gauntlet to Coach Cole, and pressure’s on for her to find players who will deliver. Even her own son would rather be drafted to Cole’s elite team. Nick, the presumptive last pick, can at least spot talent, and offers to help Alex scout. Evan and Sofi try to reconnect, as their summer dreams pull them apart. And the draft plays out in some surprising ways, creating new dilemmas for our Ducks.



Park Seojun, Peakboy, Choi Wooshik, Park Hyungsik, and V, the well-known friend group of the entertainment industry, enjoy spending any time they get to have together. In the winter of 2022, a friend’s surprise proposal sends them on a four-day friendcation to Goseong in Gangwon-do. Witness how they spend their time as they become their true selves together. In a story of friendship, this is a travel record of five friends who mean more than family.



When young Alice inherits her great grandmother’s enchanted cookbook, she finds herself in charge of the Wonderland Bakery and discovers the magic of food.



Bear teaches pre-schoolers exploration, imagination and problem solving.



Big-time adventures await Peanut, Baby and Jelly and their duck, raccoon and beaver playmates.



Single mother Raven Baxter raises her children along with her friend, Chelsea. Things take a turn when Raven’s son starts showing psychic abilities.



Peter Parker struggles to fulfil his responsibilities as Spider-Man, a superhero, while juggling academics, a job and his romance with Mary Jane.



Dr Jan Pol has been a practicing veterinarian for more than half his life. In 1981 he and his wife, Diane, opened a vet business out of their home, and over the years it has grown to service more than 19,000 clients. Set in Central Michigan’s farm country, this reality series follows Dr Pol and the work done at Pol Veterinary Services. Specializing in large farm animals, Dr Pol treats horses, pigs, cows, sheep, alpacas, goats, chickens and even an occasional reindeer.



Peter Parker, a high school student, receives extraordinary powers after being bitten by a spider. He must now try to balance his personal life while trying to save the city.



The most skilled fishermen test themselves in the freezing waters of the North Atlantic to find the rare bluefin tuna fish.



In this series, Eun-soo, who started her career as a lyricist 3 years ago, tries to write lyrics for a song about one-sided love. A young photographer, Sun-woo has been her best friend for 20 years and kept his feelings for her bottled up for almost 8 years. Without noticing his emotion, Eun-soo asks Sun-woo to move in for two weeks and help her write the lyrics in time. The drama naturally meshes a relatable love story with the process of making music while two characters walk the fine line between love and friendship.



Host Meg Donnely takes you down a Haunted hallway.



Based on the best-selling YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, season two of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil the nefarious “Emergency” created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Now they must embark on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect, and empathy to try to try to stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications.

Alex leads our crew of old and new Mighty Ducks through their first week of team training with the spirit of summer fun – but she struggles to bring a disengaged Jace into the fold. Coach Cole, meanwhile, drives Team Dominate through power practices, and Evan pushes himself harder than ever. And Maya tries to help Sofi find her inner rebel. When a conflict forces Evan to choose between his new squad and his best friend, we discover an unexpected side of Cole.



Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi—Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku—each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies. The series is created by executive producer Dave Filoni, with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo serving as executive producers.



Ryota Moriyama, a senior at Kyoritsu University, receives a job offer at a first-rate company but gets dumped by Saki Nishino. His professor tells him that he can graduate on the condition that he joins the sumo club and competes in at least one match. With only a single member, Honoka Oba, for the past two years, the sumo club is on the brink of collapse. In order to graduate, Ryota endures Honoka’s strict training methods and starts to recruit other members.

“Eureka!” tells the story of a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. Utilizing creative out-of-the-box thinking, she designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era. With the help of her supportive parents, teacher, best friends—Pepper and Barry—and beloved pet mammoth Murphy, Eureka is learning to embrace that she is not ordinary … she’s extraordinary.



Back in school, Alvin, Simon and Theodore must save the school’s music programme by winning the battle of the bands. For this, they must beat Brittany, Eleanor and Jeanette, also called The Chipettes.



This Hallow’s Eve, Nightmare is bent on conquering the waking world by crossing through the Dream Dimension and converting each dreamer into a monster. Can Dr. Strange, Hulk and the Howling Commandos hold the line and put an end to his nefarious scheme?



