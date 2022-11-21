Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) price rises in presale as Terra (LUNA) fails to recover – Crypto Reporter

Crypto Reporter

Online magazine about cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, GameFi and other blockchain technologies

November 21, 2022 By Crypto Reporter PR

Months after the collapse of the Terra USD stablecoin and the LUNA coin crashed the global cryptocurrency market, Terra (LUNA) is struggling to recover. Some analysts have described current LUNA performance as dismal. In comparison, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) looks like it will enjoy steady growth in phase 2 of its presale with a predicted 6,000% rise in price over this initial period.



>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Where Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) bridges a gap

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes funding more accessible for businesses. Instead of pitching to venture capitalists in exchange for a usually large portion of their business, Orbeon Protocol facilitates the minting and fractionalizing of a company that requires a funding round. Each investment opportunity is minted into an NFT and fractionalized, enabling anyone to fund a business they believe in starting from just $1.

While investing is a risk for both the investor and those seeking funds, Orbeon Protocol mitigates many risks by providing a “fill or kill” mechanism that returns investors’ funds if a project doesn’t meet its initial goals. In addition, Solid Proof successfully audited Orbeon Protocol’s smart contract, which includes a liquidity fund that is locked for ten years to avoid rug pulls.

At the heart of the Orbeon Protocol lies its currency, the ORBN. As ORBN token-holders, investors can stake tokens to generate passive income, vote on key decisions and upcoming projects, receive discounts and cashback rewards, and participate in investor groups. Additional perks to Winners Circle members—a VIP group of investors— include exclusive access to private funding rounds and face-to-face meetings with project founders.

The Orbeon Protocol ecosystem reduces costs by offering multi-chain capabilities. Users enjoy benefits, including a decentralized wallet that enables users to buy, sell, and hold NFTs and cryptocurrencies. In addition, users can swap cryptocurrencies effortlessly within Orbeon Swap, and businesses can quickly raise capital in the Orbeon Exchange. Virtual networking will also be a part of the platform as Orbeon Protocol integrates more deeply into the metaverse.

Only 40% of Orbeon Protocol’s total supply of 888,000,000 tokens are available for public purchase, and analysts are predicting the price to go from $0.004 to $0.24 during the launch phase.

Why Terra (LUNA) faces uncertainty

Terra (LUNA) is rising from the ashes of the Terra Classic collapse and trying to regain the trust of the wider crypto market. However, currently ranked outside the top 100 on CoinMarketCap, Terra (LUNA) is still a far cry from Terra’s top ten status at the start of the year.

Even though Terra (LUNA) decoupled from the algorithmic stablecoin TerraClassicUSD (UST) that caused the May 2022 collapse, the market is still wary of the company. While a loyal Terra (LUNA) community helps to build on the legacy, the continuing presence of the co-founder, Do Kwon, remains a deterring factor for many potential investors.

Perhaps it is best to describe Terra (LUNA) as volatile until it has gained the crypto community’s trust. Until then, they risk losing potential investors to platforms like Orbeon Protocol.

For decades to come, Terra (LUNA) will be a constant reminder of the pitfalls of the crypto world. At the same time, initiatives like the Orbeon Protocol will identify the gaps, learn from the mistakes of those who have failed, and continue to build stability and trust for the crypto market.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Filed Under: Press Releases

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

source