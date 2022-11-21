Dogecoin to PKR, USD on November 21, 2022 – Pkrevenue.com

Pkrevenue.com

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Dogecoin (DOGE) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on November 21, 2022.

One Dogecoin to PKR is Rs18.40 on November 21, 2022 at 01:40 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Dogecoin has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs18.23 at closing on November 20, 2022.

The rate of Dogecoin in US Dollar (USD) is $0.08 on November 21, 2022 at 01:40 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Dogecoin has been calculated and compared with the rate $0.08 at closing on November 20, 2022.

Ripple to PKR, USD on November 21, 2022

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Ripple (XRP) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on November 21, 2022.

One Ripple (XRP) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs81.40 on November 21, 2022 at 01:40 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Ripple has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs80.64 at closing on November 20, 2022.

The rate of Ripple in US Dollar (USD) is $0.36 on November 21, 2022 at 01:40 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Ripple has been calculated and compared with the rate of $0.36 at closing on November 20, 2022.

Bitcoin to PKR, USD on November 21, 2022

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) on November 21, 2022.

One Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs3,607,474.25 on November 21, 2022 at 01:40 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Bitcoin has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs3,632,426.90 at closing on November 20, 2022.

The rate of Bitcoin in US Dollar (USD) is $16,011.50 on November 21, 2022 at 01:40 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) in the open exchange market. The rate of Bitcoin has been calculated and compared with the rate $16,274.27 at closing on November 20, 2022.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

