Watch Ford F-150 Lightning And Hummer EV Race Cadillac Escalade-V – InsideEVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV are powerful pickup trucks thanks to their fully electric powertrains. Electric vehicles have more low-end torque and instant acceleration than competing gas-powered vehicles, though there are pros and cons to every powertrain.

Gas powertrains can be plenty potent as well, though specific technology can up the ante. Not only are we talking about huge, loud gas-guzzling engines, but also turbochargers and superchargers.

While typical versions of the Cadillac Escalade full-size SUV employ either a 277-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder diesel or a 420-horsepower V8 – which are both plenty powerful – the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V features a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out a 682 horsepower and 653 pound-feet of torque. It can zoom from zero to 60 mph in just over four seconds.

The Fast Lane Car couldn’t wait to pit the ridiculous supercharged Escalade-V against the GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning. The all-wheel-drive Hummer EV pickup truck uses three electric motors to produce an incredible 1,000 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque. Despite its huge footprint, it can rocket from zero to 60 mph in about 3 seconds.

The F-150 Lightning has a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that can make up to 580 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. A sprint to 60 mph takes the Ford electric pickup about 4.5 seconds.

The 2023 Escalade-V will set you back over $150,000. Meanwhile, the Hummer EV starts at around $110,000, and the F-150 Lightning commands at least $81,000 with its Extended Range battery pack, which is needed to get the top horsepower. It’s also interesting to compare these vehicles’ EPA efficiency and estimated fuel costs.

Over five years, you’ll spend about $22,000 more to fuel the Caddy than the Ford. The Hummer EV’s figures aren’t up on the EPA’s website, but we can tell you that while it’s likely the least-efficient EV on the market today, it still returns 51 MPGe in the city and 43 MPGe on the highway, and it will save you a ton of money in fuel costs compared to the Escalade-V.

The guys at TFLEV provided the following topics and timestamps to help us navigate the video. However, it’s less than 15 minutes long and well worth watching in its entirety.

TIMESTAMPS:

See More Ford F-150 Lightning Drag Races:

Place your bets in the comment section before clicking the play button. How is this race going to turn out? Once you’ve watched, leave us another comment with your takeaways.

Source: TFLEV (YouTube)

Car Buying Service

Get upfront price offers on local inventory.

Search for:

Trending

About this article

source