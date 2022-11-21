Samsung Galaxy A33 5G launched with 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security patches for €369 – Notebookcheck.net

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy A33 5G, building on the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 that the company has already introduced. Launched alongside the Galaxy A53 5G, the Galaxy A33 5G shares a few features with its larger sibling, including its SoC, battery capacity and one of its five cameras.
Specifically, the Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that Samsung markets as an ‘Infinity-U’ panel. According to Samsung, the 1080p display operates at up 420 nits and 90 Hz. For reference, the panel can vary its refresh rate from 60 Hz to 90 Hz, but no frequencies in between. Incidentally, the display sits within a 74.0 x 159.7 x 8.1 mm chassis.
Additionally, the device weighs 186 g as a whole, in part because of its 5,000 mAh battery. Moreover, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A33 5G with the Exynos 1280, a 5 nm SoC that features eight CPU cores split into two clusters. Samsung has not provided full details about the Exynos 1280 yet though, such as what CPU and GPU cores it has. Also, the Galaxy A33 5G has the following cameras:
The Galaxy A33 5G will be orderable in the Eurozone from April 22 for €369. Samsung has confirmed that it will only offer one memory configuration, which combines 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of expandable storage. However, Samsung will sell the Galaxy A33 5G in four colours: Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White. All models will ship with Android 12, One UI 4.1 and will receive 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security patches. In other words, the Galaxy A33 5G matches the Galaxy S22 series on software support.
