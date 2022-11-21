Why the Solana price could wipe out all returns since August – FXStreet

Tony M.

FXStreet

Solana price may be consolidating before it makes a move south. Key levels have been identified.

Solana price shows reasons to be concerned as an investor. Since September 13, the centralized smart contract token went on a 20% mudslide, falling to a monthly low at $30.01. The bulls have issued their first reaction to the slump, having retraced 15% before the bears dialed in more of their force.

Solana price currently auctions art at $32.94. During the decline, the bears established a strong bearish engulfing candle, bringing the price from $38.86 to $33 in just 12 hours. The candle breached the 8-day exponential moving average (EMA) and was accompanied by a large uptick in volume. Solana is now re-testing the 8-EMA after failing to find support at the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) while dually failing to close above the large candle's closing price.



The bears could print a new low if market conditions persist, wiping the August lows at $30.00 out in the process. A previous support zone near $28.23 could be a probable bearish landing zone, resulting in a 15% decline from the current Solana price.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Solana, analyzing key levels of interest in the market – FXStreet Team







