How much do Apple Watch repairs cost? – Android Authority

No one ever expects to damage their device, but things happen when you least expect them. If you own an Apple Watch, the company provides an official service and repair program that allows even older devices like the Series 2 to get a new lease on life. If you’ve ever wondered how much it’ll cost to repair your Apple Watch, you’ve come to the right place.

QUICK ANSWER

According to Apple's official estimates, it can cost anything from $0 for those with Apple Care Plus to $800 to repair broken Apple Watch models.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

It’s important to note that the pricing provided in this guide comes directly from Apple’s estimate guide. Yes, these are estimates, and prices may vary if you’ve requested a repair from another provider. You may also need to pay shipping costs in addition to any repair fees.

Apple also charges different fees to address different types of damage. There are two categories: battery service and other damage. The latter predominantly includes damage to the Apple Watch’s glass face. We cover both in more detail below.

If you have an Apple Care Plus subscription, you won’t have to pay any additional fee to replace your battery provided its maximum capacity has dropped below 80%. Notably, Apple Care Plus pricing varies between models. See the breakdown below for monthly fees and fixed-term fees:

Finally, before you send your Apple Watch in for a service, troubleshoot your problem. It might be a simple problem that you can quickly fix at home. Browse our extensive Apple Watch problems and solutions guide for details on how to potentially fix your watch.

Apple’s battery service quotes the same price for almost all Apple Watch models, from the Series 2 up to the Apple Watch Ultra. The pricing structure is pretty simple. Provided you don’t own the Ultra, you’ll pay an estimated $79. As mentioned above, an Apple Care Plus subscription or one-time payment allows for a free battery replacement if it no longer holds 80% of its charge.

This is where Apple’s repair pricing gets a little more complicated. Depending on the model, you could expect to pay anything between $800 to well under $100 with Apple Care Plus. Interestingly, the most expensive device to repair isn’t the Apple Watch Ultra, but the Apple Watch Series 2 Edition and Series 3 Edition models. The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS with an aluminum case is the cheapest device to repair.

You can find out exactly how much it’ll cost to repair your specific Apple Watch model using Apple’s estimate tool.

It’s pretty easy to get your Apple Watch repaired. You can visit your nearest brick-and-mortar Apple Store and ask an employee for help. You can use Apple’s online tool to schedule a repair.

