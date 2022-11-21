Chiliz Price Predictions: Where Will the World Cup Take the CHZ Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

CHZ is sliding after a rally last week

Chiliz ( CHZ-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic on Monday as crypto traders react to a boost the token saw over the weekend.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on Sunday and Chiliz is a sports token connected to the event. This saw crypto investors take interest in the token, which resulted in it spiking in the days leading up to the event.

However, much of the interest has already waned. The token is trending lower today and that follows a dip seen yesterday. This has some traders wondering what the price of CHZ could look like in the coming year. Let’s get into that below!

Those Chiliz price predictions are mostly positive when considering its price of 19 cents as of this writing. Investors will also note that that CHZ is down 11.5% over the prior 24-hour period of trading. Trading volume for that same period is also 7.7% lower.

