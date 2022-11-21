Are UFO sightings getting out of hand? – The News International

A poll has found that most Americans believe that aliens do exist and that they are visiting the planet frequently. Some also believe that scientists and officials have made contact with these extraterrestrial beings.

The poll conducted by MyVision.org also used data from National UFO Reporting Center Database and found that more and more people believe aliens are on earth. Since 1974, California has been the hotspot for UFO sightings and the “sightings have doubled (15,401) by now”.

The other top five US states with the highest number of UFO sightings are Florida, Washington, Texas, and New York with all of them having at least 5,500 sightings.

Unexpectedly, Nevada was found to have only 1,605 UFO sightings despite being the state with the popular classified “Area 51”.

The results of the poll also indicated that the flight paths of UFOs might be changing. In the last five years, most UFO sightings were reported in Idaho. People believe that now aliens visit less-populated areas unlike in the past when most populated areas had the most sightings.

