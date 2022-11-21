Qala OTT Release Date: Netflix original Qala to stream from December 1 – Pricebaba Daily

Qala, the Netflix upcoming film’s trailer dropped yesterday on social networking websites, and it tends to intrigue from the word ‘go’. It is said to be an emotional one, and the story of Qala is set in the world of music. Qala, the film will revolve around the central character of Qala. Streaming giant Netflix is all set to bring Qala to life. Read along to know when exactly you can watch the film.

Table of Contents

Qala, the movie, will be available for Netflix subscribers at no additional charges. The Hindi language Netflix original film will stream on the OTT platform from December 1st 2022.

Set in the world of music, the ups and downs in the life of Qala, her complicated relationship with her mother, her rise, and fall of fame, Jagan’s entry, every aspect of the trailer impresses massively. ‘Set in 1940s Kolkata, Qala chronicles the complicated relationship between a young singer and her mother. Will all her sacrifices be worth the success she gets?’ is what the YouTube description reads and this implies Qala’s life will be no bed of roses.

Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Swastika Mukherjee, Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, and Abhishek Banerjee star in this film, among others. Tripti Dimri essays the titular character of Qala, and Babil Khan portrays the role of Jagan, a mysterious character. Qala comes from the director of Bulbbul Anvitaa Dutt. Karnesh Sharma is the producer of the movie, and it is produced under the Clean State Filmz banner. Amit Trivedi is at the helm of Qala’s music.

Also Read: CAT OTT Release Date: Randeep Hooda’s CAT to stream on Netflix from December 9

The storyline of Qala takes the viewers to the yesteryears of the 1940s, and it is set in the world of music. Qala Manjushree, a talented singer, haunted by her past, copes with the pressure of success and her mother’s disdain. At the peak of her career, reality and fiction start to blur for her with the entry of Jagan, a maestro, who is very good at replacing people. The film will be about Qala’s journey tracing her rise to success and fall too, and it will also put light on what the pressure of fame can do to a person. Director Anvitaa Dutt wrote about ‘Qala’ on her Instagram, “My Qala. My muse. @tripti_dimri You are sheer poetry. Beautiful, vulnerable flawed strong. All that is wonderful in a woman. All that is great in music.”

© Copyright Pricebaba.com (Kratee Shopping Solution Pvt Ltd)

source