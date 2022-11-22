GMC Hummer EV Price Hit With Inflation – Muscle Cars and Trucks



The markets are entering recession territory, inflation appears to be out of control, and nobody can seem to get a grip on the supply chain. So it stands to reason that all of this commotion will make its way to even the most exclusive of automobiles. Just recently, Chevrolet communicated a price change with the 2023 Corvette Stingray. And today, GMC announced a price hike for the Hummer EV across all trim levels, to the tune of $6,250 USD. That said, customers who reserve their GMC Hummer EV before tomorrow, June 18, will not be subject to the inflation.

As it stands, there are 77,500 hand raisers that have put a deposit down for one of these high-performance electric vehicles, regardless of bodystyle or trim level. Final pricing is determined based on selected options and packages, as well as the price the customer and dealership agree upon at the time of vehicle ordering. So watch out for price gougers.

Additionally, GMC Hummer EV pickup truck customers with an EV3X reservation will be able to begin configurating their orders with desired options, packages, colors, and powertrains. Features like the optional 24-module battery pack that enables the radical WTF Mode. This high-velocity launch feature enables an acceleration time of the massive truck to go from 0-60 in just three seconds flat. The Extreme Off-Road Package is also available for the GMC Hummer EV3X trim. More information on available options and packaging will be available soon, says GMC.

Before the price hike, the GMC Hummer EV3X electric pickup truck came in at $99,995 USD, which means that the adjustment puts the MSRP at $106,245 USD.

The GMC Hummer EV3X is slated to arrive in the fall of 2022, at which point it will take over as the range-topping truck. The truck will utilize a double-stacked Ultium battery propulsion pack, which will be mated to three motors in this case. The total output is 800 horsepower and 9,500 lb-ft of torque, a bit of a step down from the 1,000 hp Edition 1. However, the EV3X models promise to still provide over 300 miles of range per charge, and is 800-Volt DC Fast Charge Capable, and now Watts to Freedom capable as mentioned above. That all while riding on 22-inch premium wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler rubber.

That power in the GMC Hummer EV3X will be sent through an e4WD system, which includes an electronically locking differential in the front, and torque vectoring in the rear. That torque vectoring combined with 4-wheel steering allows the Hummer to do its ultimate party trick: CrabWalk mode. This of course allows the truck to rotate on a tight axis, making it possible to rotate the truck without moving forwards or backwards. The truck also features GM’s Adaptive Ride Control, as well as a new Extract Mode feature – which is TBA on its official availability, which will happen via OTA. When presented with some particularly nasty terrain, this mode allows the suspension to raise as much as six inches.

The Hummer EV3X also features the Edition 1’s Infinity Roof and Sky Panels, which can be removed and stored in the frunk for an open-air off-roading experience. It’s the only full-size pickup truck on the market to do so. There are even some practical touches as well, such as the rear drop glass and GMC’s MultiPro Tailgate.

Premium materials aside, this truck is packed with a lot of tech like any proper EV. The truck comes with a 12.3-inch display in place of the gauges, as well as a massive 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latest version of the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system is also included with the package. For off-road fans, the Hummer features the new HD Surround Vision feature, which uses live-feed underbody cameras to help you avoid obstacles.

Muscle Cars & Trucks was founded by Manoli Katakis – an automotive media veteran that has been covering the latest car news since 2009. His journalism has uncovered dozens of major product changes, updates, plans, and cancellations long before automakers were ready to make things official.

Some highlights over the years of his reporting include the uncovering of the Zora trademark before anybody else reported on the coming of a mid-engine Corvette, as well as the dead-accurate reporting of the coming of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, two years before it hit the market, and even before the debut of the concept vehicle. This type of reporting has immediately continued here, with reports of the original seventh-generation Camaro plans being shelved, as well as what’s in store for the Chevrolet Silverado.

Some of his work can be found on massive automotive media outlets, such as Motor1. He also has been a guest on the 910AM Radio Station with Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne, as well as the enthusiast-oriented Camaro Show podcast.

Over the years, Manoli has interviewed various automotive industry titans, leaders, and people that make things happen otherwise. These include figureheads such as GM CEO Mary Barra, GM President Mark Reuss, automotive aftermarket icon Ken Lingenfelter, Dodge firebrand Tim Kuniskis, along with various chief engineers of vehicles such as the Ford F-150 & Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro & Corvette, and many more.

At MC&T, Manoli is taking his journalism expertise, deeply planted sources, driving abilities, and automotive industry knowledge to new levels, covering more vehicles and brands than ever before. This is the place where you will continue to read groundbreaking stories about American performance vehicles, pickup trucks, and sport utility vehicles. Here is where you’ll also read insights and quotes from various automotive subject matter experts on the latest relevant products, as well as some of the latest official news from their manufacturers.

Fun facts: he also once beat Corvette Racing driver Tommy Milner in an autocross with a Chevrolet Bolt EV. The biggest vehicle he’s ever driven is a John Deere mining truck. Besides a go-kart, the smallest vehicle he’s driven has been a Hyundai i10. He’s also spent time in the cockpit of various American performance vehicle icons, including the fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, Dodge Challenger Demon, and Ford Mustang GT350R. He has reviewed dozens of trucks, SUVs, and performance vehicles over the years.

One of his favorite new vehicles on the market today happens to be the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison. He is also a card carrying member of the Sports Car Club of America, and regularly participates in Detroit Region autocross events.

