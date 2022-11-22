Explained: What Is NFT? How Does It Work? Everything You Need To Know – Watch – India.com

Published: February 21, 2022 9:00 AM IST

By Prashasti Sudhakar

What Is NFT? NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token. They act like digital certificate of authenticity and has been exploding a lot these days. In simpler terms, NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, art, in-game items and videos. They have become a popular way to buy and sell digital artwork. In 2020, the market capital of NFT bloomed, climbing 338 million from 41 million (2018). In this video, we have with us Amogh Tiwari, founder and CEO of Deefy.co, who will explain us what NFT is and how does it work in a very simpler way. Watch video.

