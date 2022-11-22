GMC 2023 Lineup: Models And Changes Overview – MotorIllustrated

All-new Canyon, Hummer EV hits Canada, Sierra EV on the way.

The GMC brand is hard to work introducing more and more upscale variants of its pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers, seeking to appeal to a wealthier audience and drive up profitability. At the same time, it was the first of GM’s four core divisions to introduce a new-generation EV to the market. And we’re talking about a zero-emission, no-holds-barred outrageously powerful supertruck.

Meanwhile, another electric pickup is on the way, and its utility vehicle portfolio is receiving a host of minor changes across the board. Here’s what to expect from the GMC brand in 2023, with models listed in alphabetical order.



On the verge of a redesign, the GMC Acadia gets only minor modifications for 2023 that include paint colour swaps. The midsize crossover offers two engines choices, including a turbo 2.0L engine that develops 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque as well as a 3.6L V6 with 310 hp and 271 pound-feet. Front-wheel drive is standard, AWD is optional. Expect the 2024 GMC Acadia to be bigger than the current generation.



An all-new generation of the GMC Canyon arrives for 2023, with Elevation, AT4, new AT4X and Denali trim levels. The AT4X notably builds on the AT4 with more off-road equipment, while an Edition 1 package is available for buyers who reserve their copy early. The previous Canyon’s 2.5L four, 3.6L V6 and 2.8L turbo-diesel four are all gone, replaced by a turbocharged 2.7L inline-four with 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, along with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2023 Canyon is built on a heavily revised platform with a slight wheelbase increase, and boasts a redesigned cabin with more creature comforts and a much more modern infotainment system. Production of the new Canyon will start in January 2023.

2022 GMC HUMMER EV | Photo: GMC

The first units of the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, appropriately decked out in Edition 1 trim, have left the Factory Zero factory in Michigan at the end of 2021. Once all the Edition 1 units will be shipped, whose production will continue into the 2023 model year, other variants will start getting built, such as EV3X, EV2X and base EV2. The Canadian market will finally get the Hummer EV pickup as well, in Edition 1 and EV3X trims. The latter will get a three-motor setup good for 800 horsepower, or optionally, the Edition 1’s 1,000-horsepower setup, while the other variants receive a dual-motor setup with 625 horsepower. In addition, two battery sizes should eventually be offered, maybe three. The Hummer EV SUV will arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model.



The very old GMC Savana drops its optional turbo-diesel 2.8L four-cylinder engine as the only significant change for 2023. The base engine remains the 276-horsepower 4.3L V6, while the 401-horsepower 6.6L V8 is optional. The Savana is still available in Cargo, Cutaway and Passenger variants.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV | Photo: GMC

The brand’s best-selling model is obviously the GMC Sierra. A new turbo-diesel 3.0L inline-six engine is introduced, coded LZ0, which replaces the outgoing LM2 3.0L six. The new mill produces 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque, increases in both cases compared to the LM2, but fuel economy and towing capacity ratings remain about the same. The 2023 Sierra 1500 also gains a new AT4X AEV Edition, cranking up the pickup’s off-road cred a notch with additional skid plates, a revised front bumper and unique trim. Later in the 2023 model year, the AT4X will adopt a few of the AEV Edition’s features as well. The new year also brings paint colour swaps. Aside from the diesel mill, the Sierra 1500 can be equipped with a turbocharged 2.7L inline-four (310 horsepower), a 5.3L V8 (355 horsepower) or a 6.2L V8 (420 horsepower). The Sierra 1500 Limited is dead.

GMC Sierra EV | Photo: GMC

The GMC Sierra EV light-duty pickup was revealed in October of 2022, and will go on sale in early 2024 as a 2024 model in introductory Denali Edition 1 trim, boasting a tri-motor setup with 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. It will be built alongside the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the Hummer EV at the Factory Zero assembly plant in Michigan.

2021 GMC Sierra HD | Photo: GMC

The GMC Sierra HD gets a paint colour swap, and that’s about it for 2023. The Sierra 2500 HD and 3500 HD lines are available in regular cab, double cab and crew cab body styles, and under the hood, we find a 6.6L gasoline V8 with 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque as well as a turbo-diesel 6.6L V8 with 445 hp and 910 pound-feet. A mid-cycle refresh will arrive for the 2024 model year, introducing new AT4X and Denali Ultimate trim levels, higher towing mid-range towing capacities, a reworked cabin and an output increase for the turbo-diesel engine, rising to 470 hp and 975 pound-feet.



The 2023 GMC Terrain gets a powertrain change after receiving a mid-cycle refresh for 2022. The compact crossover is equipped with a revised turbocharged 1.5L four-cylinder engine that produces five more power than the 1.5L turbo unit it replaces, but fuel economy ratings remain largely unchanged. The Terrain also gets a new e-boost braking system and a couple of paint colour swaps.



The GMC Yukon in regular and extended-wheelbase Yukon XL configurations are offered with several engine choices, including a 355-horsepower 5.3L V8, a 420-horsepower 6.2L V8 and a 277-horsepower turbo-diesel 3.0L six. The 2023 model year brings paint colour and alloy wheel design changes, while the Denali Ultimate package has become a standalone trim level. GM’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous drive system is now optional.

